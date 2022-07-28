Ingram: I'm Going To Be Me

Turns out Tyreek Hill is not the only veteran the Miami Dolphins brought in from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason with a big personality.

And like Hill, Melvin Ingram has the NFL resume to back it up.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection addressed the South Florida on Thursday after the second practice of training camp and made clear what he's all about and what he hopes to bring to the Dolphins defense.

Perhaps most importantly, Ingram isn't all that concerned about his role with the Dolphins, whether he's a starter or part of a rotation, because there's something more important to him.

Being himself.

"I’m going to still be me," Ingram said. "Once I’m not doing that (anymore), it’s time for me to go home.

“It’s just me, man. I’m different. I’m a special person. So I fit in no matter where I go. I’m going to come in and do whatever they ask me to do, how they want me to do it, when they want me to do it. So I’m going to fit in no matter where I go.”

INGRAM SHOULD HELP DOLPHINS DEFENSE

Exactly what role Ingram ends up playing for the Dolphins remains to be seen, though it would make sense to use him as part of an edge defender rotation with Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel, and whoever else ends up earning reps on defense.

As head coach Mike McDaniel pointed out before practice Thursday, it's important for any defense to have depth and Ingram at the very least will bring that to the Dolphins.

That's the floor. The ceiling is a return to a double-digit sack season, which Ingram did in 2015 and 2017, or another Pro Bowl performance, as Ingram had from 2017-19.

The status just weren't there for Ingram the past two seasons, with only two sacks in 22 games, but McDaniel says that wasn't reflective of his effectiveness.

"I don’t even know how many sacks he totally had, because I don’t look at it that way," McDaniel said. "My job is to study the player, and what I saw was he had a lot of impact. Specifically, he was a better run defender than I remembered him from the beginning of his career; he’s really grown in that. As a pass rusher, he had a lot of activity in and around the quarterback that, in our opinion, if there was a little more production on those particular plays where he had some really good pass rush moves, his sack total might be twice or three times whatever it is. So he was already producing a little more than people realized in terms of quarterback pressures, and in the system around the guys that we’re playing with, we’re encouraged to add him to the competition.”

INGRAM A LEADER BY EXAMPLE

While the Dolphins made wholesale changes on offense in the offseason, Ingram was one of the few veteran acquisitions on defense.

That doesn't mean Ingram feels the need to aggressively take on a leadership role.

"I’m going to go out and work, and that’s how you lead," he said. "You lead by example. No matter if I’m around young, old or whatever, I’m going to go out and do me. I’m going to be myself, and if people follow, they follow.”

"Be myself." "Be me."

That was a common theme during Ingram's media session.

When he was asked about his target weight for 2022: “I don’t know. It’s probably ... I don’t know, to be honest. I feel great. Whatever I come in at, I’m going to be me.”

When he was asked if he feels fully entrenched as a member of the team after being signed in mid-May: "A thousand percent. Man, I’m me – I’m (going to) fit in anywhere.”

When he was asked about being OK with a situational role if that's how it plays out: “I’m (going to) still be me. Let me cut you off – I’m (going to) still be me.”

When he was asked about his initial conversation with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and Boyer might have told him: “Coming in and being myself. ‘Just come be you and everything else will take care of itself.’”

When McDaniel's comments about his performance not being reflected by his stats the past two years: “Of course, I’m still me. I don’t like to talk nobody’s head off. Time will show that I’m still me.”

That's pretty much what the Dolphins were thinking when they signed him.