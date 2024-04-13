Long Ready to Take On New (Old) Number

Long is going back to his old college number for his second season in Miami

Linebacker David Long Jr. acknowledged Saturday he'll be wearing a new uniform number in his second season with the Miami Dolphins.

Actually, it will be an old number because Long will be going back to the number he wore at the end of his time at West Virginia University: 11.

Long couldn't take that number last season because it already belonged to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., but Wilson now is a member of the New Orleans Saints after leaving as a free agent this offseason.

NFL rules prevented Long from wearing 11 when he entered the NFL with the Tennessee Titans in 2019, but now linebackers can wear anything from 10-59 or 90-99, which is how Jaelan Phillips ended up with number 15.

Long wore 51 for his first five NFL seasons, including his first with the Dolphins in 2023.

If you have the 51 dolphins jersey already show me and I’ll get the 11 when it’s ready 🫶🏾 — Day✖️2 (@David__Long) April 13, 2024

NEW DOLPHINS NUMBERS TO BE ASSIGNED

The Dolphins roster on the team website still show Long with 51, but that's because the team announces the new jersey numbers for the upcoming season after the draft and rookie free agent signings, doing it all at one time.

For example, veteran safety Jordan Poyer already has said publicly he'll keep the number 21 he wore in Buffalo after it became available when DeShon Elliott signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New cornerback Kendall Fuller figures to get number 29, which he wore for the last five seasons with Kansas City and Washington, because it belonged to Brandon Jones, who signed with Denver in the offseason.

New center Aaron Brewer wore 62 and 55 each for two seasons while with Tennessee and both of those numbers currently are available, so he could have his pick.