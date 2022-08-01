How Else Can the Dolphins Use Baker?

As he enters his fifth NFL season, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker views himself as a leader responsible for setting the team’s standards on defense.

“It doesn’t matter what the offense is doing,” Baker said. “It’s not what whoever we’re going against. It’s our standard, and we have to set that. We can have a good practice, and we know that it could have been great. That’s just how our standard is — no matter what we’re doing, we know how great we can be. We had times in the past few years where we can see our defense is pretty good — we just hold to that standard.”

Baker being a leader on Miami’s defense makes a lot of sense. He’s one of the longest-tenured members and has produced at a high rate for a couple of years. He led the Dolphins in tackles for three straight seasons and has become a potent threat as a pass rusher (12.5 sacks the past two seasons).

BAKER KEEPS BAFFLING OPPONENTS

His production comes from his natural versatility and perfect fit in Miami’s defense. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer likes to move players around the formation to confuse opposing quarterbacks before the snap.

That is something Baker loves to do and expects to continue this season.

“That’s always how I’ve been, nothing has really changed,” Baker said. “We still have the same ‘DC’ (Boyer). Even now, you can just see I’m pretty much everywhere. They throw me in places just to see if can I do it and see how it works. I still love that. I love just going anywhere and everywhere. I love that offenses have a hard time seeing (where) I line up and what I’m doing. I’m having fun with them. I’m still having fun with it.”

Baker’s role isn’t the only component of the Dolphins’ defense staying the same this season. Miami is bringing back all of its defensive starters and most of them are expected to start again this season.

BAKER EXCITED ABOUT ADDITIONS ON DEFENSE

However, the Dolphins did make two additions to the defense — veteran edge rusher Melvin Ingram and third-round linebacker Channing Tindall.

Ingram comes to Miami after spending the first half of 2021 with the Steelers and the second half with the Chiefs following a trade.

“Melvin, the guy is just explosive, man,” Baker said. “He’s a veteran, he knows what he’s doing. When we just pop on the film, he can just make plays.”

Tindall is a similar player to Baker. Both are speedy second-level defenders with pass rush upside. Tindall recorded 8.5 sacks in his final 23 collegiate games.

If Tindall reaches his full potential, there’s a chance he becomes the long-term starter next to Baker. Baker knows Tindall has a lot of natural talent worth developing.

“For me, I love seeing how guys develop mentally,” Baker said about Tindall. “Physically, the guy is just talented. He can run fast. He can do all the things that you ask him to do. For me, it’s just mentally. The part where you can look in there, you see him in the meeting rooms and it’s not just he’s scrambling. He calms down and really can answer the question. That’s the part where you can see that now it’s starting to come together. Now, it’s just training camp. With spring, it’s easy – you don’t have (any) pads on and everybody is not going as hard. Training camp, when the pads come on and it’s time to really perform, that’s the part I really want to see. Right now, he’s doing a good job. He works hard. He does everything he does, but I’m waiting for the pads to see what he can do.”

A YOUNG VETERAN ON THE DOLPHINS DEFENSE

While Tindall prepares for his first season with the Dolphins, Baker is heading into year number 5 after being a third-round pick in the 2018 draft.

A recent visit to his alma mater, Ohio State, made him realize how time has flown.

"I went up to Ohio State for Braxton Miller’s camp a few weeks ago; I’m talking and I’m talking, and I’m talking in a sense of like I was just at Ohio State," said Baker, who'll turn 26 on Christmas Day. "Somebody brought it to my attention and was like, ‘Bro, it’s like your fifth year. You’ve been gone for a while.’ I was pretty surprised about that.

"They remember me (at Ohio State) a little bit. (laughter) No, the little kids, it’s one of those things of if it’s Braxton Miller or me, they’re going to Braxton Miller. (laughter) But it’s all cool. It was just a great camp. I had a great time up there. Year five and I’m still having fun with it.”