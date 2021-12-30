Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated date:

    Baker Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

    Linebacker Jerome Baker became the first Miami Dolphins player to win the award since 2012
    Author:

    It's been a banner year for Jerome Baker when it comes to NFL recognition.

    Weeks after being selected as the Miami Dolphins nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Baker was named Wednesday the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for his performance in December.

    During the Dolphins' three December victories — 20-9 against the New York Giants, 31-24 against the New York Jets and 20-3 against the New Orleans Saints — Baker recorded 16 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5 quarterback hits.

    In those three games, the Dolphins held their opponents to an average of 214 total yards, including allowing the Saints only 164 yards Monday night at the Caesars Superdome.

    It's the first time a Dolphins player has won a monthly award since 2019 when kicker Jason Sanders was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December.

    The last time a Miami player was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month was all the way back in 2012 when defensive end Cameron Wake was honored for his play in October.

    Finally, the last time a Dolphins linebacker won this award was in 2008 when Joey Porter was recognized for his October performance.

    It's been a good year all around for Baker, who signed a three-year contract extension in July as he was preparing to enter the final year of his rookie deal.

    On the season, Baker has a team-high 79 tackles, to go along with 4.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

    For those keeping score, the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month was Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

    Read More

    DOLPHINS PLAYERS OF THE MONTH (2000-21)

    2021 — LB Jerome Baker (December, defense)

    2019 — K Jason Sanders (December, special teams)

    2014 — WR Jarvis Landry (October, special teams)

    2012 — DE Cameron Wake (October, defense)

    2010 — K Dan Carpenter (October, special teams)

    2009 — KR Ted Ginn Jr. (November, special teams)

    2008 — LB Joey Porter (October, defense); K Dan Carpenter (November, special teams)

    2006 — DE Jason Taylor (November, defense)

    2003 — CB Patrick Surtain (October, defense)

    2002 — DE Jason Taylor (October, defense); DE Jason Taylor (November, defense)

    2001 — S Brock Marion (December defense)

    2000 — T Todd Wade (October, offense)

    Jerome Baker
    News

    Baker Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

    10 seconds ago
    Gerrid Doaks
    News

    Dolphins Wednesday Notebook: Returner Workouts, Practice Squad Moves, Scarlett Back, More

    15 hours ago
    Phillip Lindsay
    News

    The First Dolphins Week 17 Injury Report

    17 hours ago
    Andrew Van Ginkel
    News

    Dolphins 2021 Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup

    20 hours ago
    Brian Flores
    News

    Brian Flores December 29 Takeaways

    23 hours ago
    Tua Tagovailoa
    News

    Dolphins 2021 Week 16 Report Card

    Dec 28, 2021
    Brandon Jones
    News

    Five More Players Land on COVID-19 List

    Dec 28, 2021
    Zach Sieler
    News

    Dolphins 2021 Week 16 Snap Count Observations

    Dec 28, 2021