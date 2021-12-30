Baker Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Linebacker Jerome Baker became the first Miami Dolphins player to win the award since 2012

It's been a banner year for Jerome Baker when it comes to NFL recognition.

Weeks after being selected as the Miami Dolphins nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Baker was named Wednesday the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for his performance in December.

During the Dolphins' three December victories — 20-9 against the New York Giants, 31-24 against the New York Jets and 20-3 against the New Orleans Saints — Baker recorded 16 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5 quarterback hits.

In those three games, the Dolphins held their opponents to an average of 214 total yards, including allowing the Saints only 164 yards Monday night at the Caesars Superdome.

It's the first time a Dolphins player has won a monthly award since 2019 when kicker Jason Sanders was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December.

The last time a Miami player was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month was all the way back in 2012 when defensive end Cameron Wake was honored for his play in October.

Finally, the last time a Dolphins linebacker won this award was in 2008 when Joey Porter was recognized for his October performance.

It's been a good year all around for Baker, who signed a three-year contract extension in July as he was preparing to enter the final year of his rookie deal.

On the season, Baker has a team-high 79 tackles, to go along with 4.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

For those keeping score, the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month was Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

DOLPHINS PLAYERS OF THE MONTH (2000-21)

2021 — LB Jerome Baker (December, defense)

2019 — K Jason Sanders (December, special teams)

2014 — WR Jarvis Landry (October, special teams)

2012 — DE Cameron Wake (October, defense)

2010 — K Dan Carpenter (October, special teams)

2009 — KR Ted Ginn Jr. (November, special teams)

2008 — LB Joey Porter (October, defense); K Dan Carpenter (November, special teams)

2006 — DE Jason Taylor (November, defense)

2003 — CB Patrick Surtain (October, defense)

2002 — DE Jason Taylor (October, defense); DE Jason Taylor (November, defense)

2001 — S Brock Marion (December defense)

2000 — T Todd Wade (October, offense)