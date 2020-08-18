Bad Break for Biegel and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins apparently have suffered their first significant injury of training camp, with multiple reports indicating linebacker Vince Biegel sustained a torn Achilles tendon during practice Tuesday.

Biegel was entering his second with the Dolphins after coming over in a trade with the New Orleans Saints for fellow linebacker Kiko Alonso.

In his first season with the Dolphins, Biegel started 10 of the 15 games he played and led the team in quarterback hits with 13.

Biegel had his first two career sacks, the first one coming against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Week 2, along with his first career interception late in the season against the New York Giants.

Biegel, who was named after legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi, figured to have a role on the defense in 2020 — even though he wasn't necessarily likely to start 10 games again — because of his relentlessness.

At 246 pounds, Biegel is the second-heaviest linebacker on the roster behind only Kyle Van Noy. Despite his loss, the Dolphins still have a lot of options on the edge at linebacker, among them fellow Wisconsin alum Andrew Van Ginkel, Calvin Munson and Sam Eguavoen, not to mention defensive ends Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah and Curtis Weaver, who also could be used as edge defenders.

For Biegel, the injury could cloud his future with the Dolphins.

He was a restricted free agent, but ended signing his tender when he couldn't come to terms on a new deal. Now, he'll be an unrestricted free agent next spring.