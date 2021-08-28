August 28, 2021
Another Bad Break for Biegel, and What It Means for the LB Corps

The Dolphins linebacker will be spending a second consecutive season on injured reserve
Author:
Publish date:

Linebacker Vince Biegel just can't catch a break.

For the second consecutive season, he's been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins before the cuts to the 53-player limit, effectively ending his season before it started.

The Dolphins announced the move Saturday afternoon at the same time they announced the acquisition of center/guard Greg Mancz in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dolphins announced the trade as involving a "swap of undisclosed draft picks," though earlier reports indicated that Miami would send Baltimore a sixth-round selection for Mancz and a seventh-round choice.

Biegel had not practiced since he was spotted during the trip to Chicago with a walking boot on his right foot. He was attempting to come back from an Achilles injury that cost him the entire 2020 season.

The only way Biegel can play in 2021 now is if the Dolphins waive him off injured reserve, either with a settlement or once he's cleared to play.

With Biegel gone, the Dolphins now have 11 linebackers on the roster: Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Duke Riley, Calvin Munson, Sam Eguavoen, Benardrick McKinney, Elandon Roberts, Shaquem Griffin, Jerome Baker, Josh Harvey-Clemons and Brennan Scarlett.

Biegel's injury conceivably could open the door for someone like Griffin to make the 53-man roster, but in our update roster projections after the cuts to the 80-player limit, we did not have Biegel making the team.

Actually, we raised the possibility at the time he could end up on IR.

"Biegel would have been a lock or near-lock based on his production in 2019, but injuries have since derailed him, first with the Achilles injury last year and now with an injury to his other foot. So maybe he ends up on IR again."

RELATED: 'Humbled' Griffin Not Sweating Roster Cuts

Unfortunately for Biegel, that's exactly what happened.

Oct 13, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) chases Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
