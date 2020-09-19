SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Ferguson Family Affair Exciting for Long-Snapper

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins rookie Blake Ferguson had a smile on his face and a quick laugh Friday when he conducted a Zoom media session.

Beyond the thrill of getting his NFL career started, Ferguson was more than happy to discuss the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills and his first opportunity to go head-to-head with his older brother.

Blake Ferguson followed his brother Reid at LSU, extending the family stranglehold as the program's long-snappers for eight years.

Now, they're on different teams in the NFL set to meet for the first time Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium."

It’s going to be a fun game," Ferguson said. "Obviously this is something that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. It was a dream of ours as kids, and this dream is quickly coming for fruition. We’re looking forward to it on both sides.”

Blake Ferguson joined the Dolphins as a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, a smoother path to the NFL than Reid, who went undrafted in 2016 and spent his rookie season on the Bills practice squad before earning the job the following year.

As one would expect, Reid has provided a lot of guidance to his younger brother as he prepared for his football journey to reach the NFL, though the brotherly love had to be put to the side a bit this week.

“It’s been somewhat limited," Blake said about conversations with his brother. "He and I are trying to allow each other to focus on the game. We spoke pretty heavily last week just leading up to my first NFL game. That was good to know that he’s looking out for me and he wants me to succeed. This week has been somewhat limited. We’ve checked in to seen how the week of practice has gone. It’s all business this week. Just trying to help the team win.”

For their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins will allow a maximum of 13,000 fans — 20 percent of capacity — to attend the game. Two of those who will be there will be Tracy and Kevin Ferguson.

They had not missed a game involving Reid or Blake for years until last weekend when no fans were allowed either in Buffalo or New England, where the Dolphins opened the season.

"I got on a Zoom call with one of my financial advisors the other day and my dad was on the call," Blake said. "As he was getting on the call, he was putting on an LSU shirt and I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ He was like, ‘Well, you might not have been happy with the shirt I had on underneath.’ He had to quickly throw on his LSU shirt and we had a good time laughing about it. They are hoping for great play from both sides, from both myself and my brother. For us, it’s all business just trying to help the team win.

"Our parents have been incredibly supportive of both of us. Really, up until last week, they had not missed a single game since my brother went to LSU. They were at my brother’s games and my games while we were there. It was something like 100-something consecutive games. To us, that is incredibly special and just the support that they show every single week to make the travel arrangements, to miss work if they have to on a Friday or a Monday, just to be at our games, it mean so much to us. As much as we joke and banter about it, it’s going to be a great weekend. With them being in the stands this week, it’s going to be unreal.”

There obviously will be bragging rights at stake in what could be dubbed the Ferguson Bowl I, though Blake wasn't committing to anyone beyond that.

“We’ve talked about potentially taking a picture in the other team’s gear or something like that, but that may break contracts or something," Blake said. "I don’t know if there are rules against that on either side. (laughter) It’s bragging rights. We’ve been going back and forth since the day I was drafted in Miami. This is something that’s going to be a lot of fun. Mom and dad, I think, have the split jerseys so they are ready to rock both sides. It’s going to be great.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins-Bills Facts and Figures

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will face each other at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2, and here's all the info you need to be ready for the matchup

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Bills

The Miami Dolphins will play their home opener against a Buffalo Bills team with lofty expectations after making the playoffs two of the past three years

Alain Poupart

Best Running Backs in Miami Dolphins History

Three of the best running backs in Dolphins history played during the team's dynasty of the early 1970s, but who else fills out the franchise's top five at the position? Read on to learn about the greatest rushers to ever wear the Orange and Aqua uniform.

Andrew Harner

by

Alain Poupart

Is Fitz Ready for Another Strong Rebound Game?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played much better than his stats would seem to suggest in Week 1, but he's still looking for redemption

Alain Poupart

The Week 2 Final Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dophins will be without linebacker Elandon Roberts for their home opener, while wide receiver DeVante Parker is a question mark

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 2 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The Miami Dolphins home opener against the Buffalo Bills will be televised to only a small portion of the country

Alain Poupart

Lawson Looks for Bounce-Back Game Against Former Team

Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson is looking forward to facing his former team

Alain Poupart

by

jaxdolphin

The Morning After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins' 21-11 season-opening loss against the New England Patriots was a bit of a reality check even if it was just one game

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Tua Topics: Health, Learning from the Sideline

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said rookie Tua Tagovailoa is trending in the right direction from a health standpoint

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

The Top 100 Games in Dolphins History

As the NFL celebrates its 100th birthday, we rank the top 100 games in Miami Dolphins history

Alain Poupart