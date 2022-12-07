Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Injury Report

On the day he was announced as the current vote leader for the Pro Bowl, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice because of ankle issues from hits he's taken over the past two games.

Tagovailoa was among seven Dolphins players listed as limited for the first practice at UCLA ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as SoFi Stadium.

Tua was sacked three times during the 33-17 loss at San Francisco on Wednesday and was bent backward twice, including a play where he completed a pass and Nick Bosa was flagged for roughing the passer for a low hit.

He also was bent backward late in the first half of the 30-15 victory against Houston in Week 12 while getting sacked.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he did not anticipate there been any concern about Tagovailoa's availability for the game against the Chargers, but this is a situation that bears watching nonetheless.

The one player who didn't practice because of injury was tackle Terron Armstead, who continues to deal with a pectoral injury sustained in Week 12 against Houston, though he's also listed with a toe injury that's bothered him since Week 1.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram also didn't practice, but that was because of his customary vet rest day on Wednesday.

Along with Tua, the players listed as limited Wednesday were QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), S Eric Rowe (back), TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee), WR Jaylen Waddle (fibula) and DT Justin Zimmer (back).

Bridgewater was inactive each of the past three games, while Davis has been on the injury report with the knee issue for a while but hasn't missed any game time.

Waddle clearly was hobbling at times during the 33-17 loss at San Francisco on Sunday, and this is a new injury for him.

Running back Myles Gaskin, who was inactive for the 49ers game after being listed as questionable during the week, was listed as a full participant Wednesday but dealing with a shoulder injury.

Also listed as full participants were LB Jerome Baker (hip), OL Robert Jones (shoulder) and CB Kader Kohou (thumb).

CHARGERS INJURY REPORT

The Chargers held a walk-through Wednesday, so their injury report was based on an estimation and it featured eight starters listed as not participating or limited.

The list was highlighted by star safety Derwin James being listed as "did not participate" because of a quadricep injury and starting wide receiver Mike Williams listed as limited because of an ankle injury that's kept him out of the past two games.

Starting right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) was listed as DNP, while starting center Corey Linsley (concussion) and starting guard Zion Johnson (shoulder) were listed as limited.

The third player listed as DNP was defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee).

Listed as limited along with the two offensive linemen and Williams were started CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and starting LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (hamstring).

