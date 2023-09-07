Dolphins-Chargers Second Injury Update

Tackle Terron Armstead again missed practice for the Dolphins, but there was one (very) positive development

There was only one change on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, but it was a positive one. A very positive one.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was a full participant after being limited in practice Wednesday because of the oblique injury he sustained in a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons in August.

The rest of the injury report was exactly the same, starting with Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead.

Unfortunately, that means he again didn't practice because of back/ankle/knee issues.

Armstead again was one of 11 players listed on the injury report with some kind of issue, although six of them were full participants nonetheless.

The only player other than Armstead who didn't practice Thursday, as was the case Wednesday, was defensive back Elijah Campbell, who sustained a knee injury in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Waddle now a full participant, cornerback Justin Bethel (knee) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) were the only players listed as limited Thursday.

The other six players on the injury report were RB De'Von Achane (shoulder), RB Salvon Ahmed (back), DT Raekwon Davis (elbow), OL Liam Eichenberg (ribs), S Brandon Jones (knee) and OL Connor Williams (knee).

CHARGERS INJURY REPORT

The Chargers also had one change on their injury report, but theirs was a downgrade.

It involved OLB Chris Rumph II, who didn't practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Again, there were only two names on the injury report, the other being rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring), a third-round pick from Washington State, who again didn't practice.

As a reminder, the Dolphins' 11 players on their first injury report tops the 10 they had for their 2022 season opener against New England, and even that included two players who were limited as vet rest days (Armstead and Melvin Ingram).