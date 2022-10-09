Armstead to See Specialist in New York

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead has started every game this season, but his status moving forward might be in doubt because of his toe injury.

After missing only one snap in the first four games despite not practicing the past three weeks, Armstead wasn't able to finish the 40-17 loss against the New York Jets at Met Life Stadium. And then after the game, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that Armstead would be staying in New York to see a specialist and determine the best course of action for how to deal with the injury.

McDaniel indicated that this was the plan even before the game Sunday.

"We'd already kind of scheduled something for him to stay in New York and get something looked at with regard to his his foot," McDaniel said. "So he'll be staying here and hopefully we get some good information to how to address it moving forward. Because I know that's really frustrating him and he's a tough player to lose."

ARMSTEAD'S INJURY AND POTENTIAL REPLACEMENTS IF NEEDED

Ironically, Armstead aggravated the injury against the Jets on a play where he was flagged for holding, negating an impressive 13-yard scramble by rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.

With Armstead out of the lineup, veteran Brandon Shell played left tackle, one day after being elevated from the practice squad.

When Armstead had to miss a play in the season opener against the New England Patriots, left guard Liam Eichenberg slid over to play left tackle.

If Armstead has to miss any length of time, the logical move would be to use Shell and sign him to the 53-player roster at some point.

It's also worth noting that starting right tackle Austin Jackson is eligible to come off injured reserve next week, and he likely will regain his starting spot when he comes back because backup Greg Little's play has dipped over the past couple of weeks.

But the big worry is Armstead, the big Dolphins offseason acquisition who arrived with a lengthy injury history but had been hoping this would be the season when he'd be able to play every game for the first time.

Now all we have are question marks when it comes to Armstead, which is very troubling considering how important he is to the offensive line.