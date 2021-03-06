Dolphins Mailbag: Talking O-line, the Wisdom of a WR at 3, Slater's Slot, and More

This new mailbag features your questions and my answers on the Dolphins backup situation, a late-round draft sleeper for the secondary, draft priorities on defense and the status of an Emmanuel Ogbah extension, among various topics.

So here we go.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

I was perplexed by the lack of success in the running game last year. For as big as the guys on the line are, there didn't seem to be consistent push. To what do you attribute that?

Individual run blocking comes down to strength, leverage and technique and not necessarily in the order. And then if you put all the offensive linemen together, you throw in scheme and cohesiveness within the unit. So there are a lot of factors at play. I would also suggest that being big doesn't necessarily mean you'll be a good run blocker. As you look at the Dolphins offensive linemen, the only ones who stand out as being "big" to me are Solomon Kindley and Robert Hunt, with maybe Ereck Flowers thrown in. And don't forget that Kindley and Hunt were rookies, therefore it's safe to assume their technique wasn't as good in 2020 as it will become down the road.

RELATED: What's Next for the Dolphins Offensive Line?

From Jeff Welt (@funnyesquire):

If the Fins sign a top flight WR1, do you still see them drafting Smith/Chase at #3?

I would be surprised if they drafted a WR at number 3, period, because to me that's just not maximizing the value of the pick. There are so many good wide receivers in this draft the Dolphins easily could get a premier prospect at that position at 18 or later in the top 10 if they traded down. There's an argument to be made for taking the BPA (best player available) but I also firmly believe in maximizing the value of the pick.

RELATED: Watch Out for Waddle

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

In your mock you’ve got Slater going to the Dolphins at 18 and Samuel at 50. First, where would you play Slater? Second, what are your plans for Samuel and was this move made with an eye towards moving Howard at some point?

Craig is referring to a mock draft I did on the Pro Football Network mock simulator, and where I would play Slater would depend on what I saw in training camp because Robert Hunt gives you the versatility up front of being able to switch to guard. A lot of analysts have Slater sliding inside in the NFL, so to me it would come down to what the Dolphins saw in camp. Even though Austin Jackson said last year he's capable of playing at guard as well as tackle, I'd prefer he stay at tackle and then work from there. As for Samuel, yes, there are a couple of factors involved. The first is you simply never can have enough good cornerbacks. The second is that, yes, it's entirely possible that at some point the Dolphins will be moving on for Howard because of his contract situation and the likelihood he'll be looking for a new contract two years after signing a long-term extension.

From A-Rod the phinphan (@TheGreatPhinsby):

Are you set at drafting at 3 or moving back in the draft? I'm for moving in the 6-8 picks.

I am with you 100 percent. I don't see many players who represent enough of a difference between 3 and even 8 to not see about the possibility of adding a premium pick (maybe even a 2022 first-rounder to move down three, four, five, even six spots. Because quarterbacks pretty much always go early, let's see it's a good bet that Trevor Lawrence, Zack Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance will be among the first, say, eight picks. Penei Sewell will be another. That leaves the top three wide receivers (J'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith), Kyle Pitts or any defensive player for the rest of the top 10. Seems like a no-brainer to me if the Dolphins can find a trading partner.

From renegadetube35 (@renegadetube35):



Is Alex Smith a good backup option if Fitz goes elsewhere?

Funny you should ask because I wrote about Smith just yesterday. And, yes, I absolutely think he'd be a good option. The only problem with Smith is the age/durability concern after the horrific injury he had to overcome. But I see him as just as good an option as some of the others that have been mentioned, such as Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, Robert Griffin III or Brian Hoyer.