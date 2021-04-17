Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: 2021 Draft, Howard, Ricky, and More

This new mailbag features your questions and my answers on what would constitute a good 2021 draft, whether the Dolphins should have waited to trade the third overall pick, Ricky Williams' Dolphins Honor Roll candidacy, and more.

From Dante (@GhostofMarino):

What's your baseline for this draft being considered a success? For me it's 3 starters and 1 Pro Bowler. Maybe that's asking for a lot, but they need a Seattle 2012 or Saints 2017 level class to really start competing in a loaded AFC.

I totally agree with you on the second point, but don't just look at this year's draft because the verdict isn't out yet on the 2020 draft. Between those two drafts, the Dolphins will have had nine picks in the first or second round. To me, you'd like to get at least six starters out of those nine and as many as three Pro Bowlers if you want to get to the level of a Kansas City or Buffalo. For this year alone, three starters and one Pro Bowler certainly sounds fair, particularly with the No. 6 pick.

From E-Rod (@phinfan2003):

Due to the lack of premier edge prospects in this draft, would it be wiser to take one at 18 vs taking a RB?

Actually, the lack of premier edge prospects would be an argument for NOT taking one at 18 because there's depth at the position and the Dolphins should be able to get one of them at 36. But I also don't like the value of taking a running back at 18, so I'm not on board with the idea of taking Najee Harris at that spot. To me, that spot needs to be best player available regardless of position and I'm thinking maybe it'll end up being a linebacker or indeed perhaps an edge defender.

From Jeff Welt (@funnyesquire):

Do you think the Fins make any roster moves before the draft?

I would think if they were going to, they would have done it by now. My best guess is right now they're going to sit on what they have and see how the draft shakes out before moving forward with other moves. I do anticipate other moves, though, namely at wide receiver because they just have too many competent players at that position or guys who make a decent amount of money.

From John Capone (@jcapone34):

I know Ricky Williams and the Dolphins have had their ups and downs through the years, but do you think they would consider him for their ring of honor? and if yes do you think he would accept?

I think Ricky clearly would be deserving of being on the Dolphins Honor Roll when the team resumes doing that in terms of his accomplishments for the team, but his leaving the team right at the start of training camp in 2004 and then being suspended for the entire 2006 season are going to make very touchy, particularly with a segment of fans. I'd be inclined to believe it's not going to happen. I do think that if it does, Ricky absolutely would accept.

From OT (@Real_OT_123):

Will you be releasing a mock draft?

How could I call myself a Dolphins beat writer if I didn't? Isn't kind of a rule for all beat writers? So, yes, I'll do it but probably not until draft week.

From Hugo Castle (@CastleHugo):

Is X in the Dolphins plans for 2022? Will he get a contract bump?

The better question might be whether X is in the Dolphins plans for 2021. This is an awfully delicate situation we're dealing with when it comes to Howard because all indications (and logic) suggest he'll want to redo his contract, which is not something that's going to thrill the team considering he signed a long-term extension just two years ago but on the flip side he's the best player on the team. Then there's Howard history of knee issues (at least three surgeries) to consider when it comes to throwing a lot of money his way. So, yes, this is absolutely a difficult situation to navigate and let's just say that if you're asking me about 2022, it would not surprise me one bit if the Dolphins had moved on from him by then.

From TheFrenchman13 (@TheFranceman13):

Would it have been better for the Dolphins to wait to trade #3 to try to drive up the price?

Interesting question, but given what they got from the 49ers, I doubt they would have done any better had they held off. I mean, two first-round picks and a third-rounder to move down from 3 to 12? That was a crazy good deal for the Dolphins in terms of maximizing the value of that third pick. So if the goal all along was to drive up the price and get the most for that third overall pick, the Dolphins probably didn't need to wait any longer after the offer they got from the 49ers.