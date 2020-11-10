Dolphins Make Big Commitment in Fight Against Cancer

The Miami Dolphins made some news off the field Tuesday when the organization announced a $75 million commitment to cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Dolphins have been involved in the fight against cancer since the inception of the Dolphins Cycling Challenge (later changed to Dolphins Cancer Challenge) in 2010.

The organization has rebranded its effort as the Dolphins Challenge Cancer to reflect its year-round mission beyond the annual bike and run/event.

“At a time when our country is facing economic and medical hardships, the health and well-being of the South Florida community, including those affected by cancer, remains a top area of focus for our community efforts,” Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. “We continue to be inspired by the high-level research and patient care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and are proud to expand our support.”

To date, the DCC’s annual event has raised more than $39 million for Sylvester. As a comprehensive annual campaign, the organization will raise funds year-round in addition to its signature cycling event. These funds will be allocated to support more than 300 active clinical trials, survivorship programs, and advance the research of innovative cancer treatments such as immunotherapy.

The DCC will continue to host its signature event, highlighted by its 100-mile ride, next spring. On April 10, 2021, DCC XI participants will have the option to ride, run, or walk on the route of their choosing, or in person at Hard Rock Stadium.