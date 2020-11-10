SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Make Big Commitment in Fight Against Cancer

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins made some news off the field Tuesday when the organization announced a $75 million commitment to cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Dolphins have been involved in the fight against cancer since the inception of the Dolphins Cycling Challenge (later changed to Dolphins Cancer Challenge) in 2010.

The organization has rebranded its effort as the Dolphins Challenge Cancer to reflect its year-round mission beyond the annual bike and run/event.

“At a time when our country is facing economic and medical hardships, the health and well-being of the South Florida community, including those affected by cancer, remains a top area of focus for our community efforts,” Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. “We continue to be inspired by the high-level research and patient care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and are proud to expand our support.”

To date, the DCC’s annual event has raised more than $39 million for Sylvester. As a comprehensive annual campaign, the organization will raise funds year-round in addition to its signature cycling event. These funds will be allocated to support more than 300 active clinical trials, survivorship programs, and advance the research of innovative cancer treatments such as immunotherapy.

The DCC will continue to host its signature event, highlighted by its 100-mile ride, next spring. On April 10, 2021, DCC XI participants will have the option to ride, run, or walk on the route of their choosing, or in person at Hard Rock Stadium.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gailey: Like the Tua at Bama

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey was impressed with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's performance at Arizona

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 9 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles

The Miami Dolphins victory at Arizona was just one of the Week 9 games that featured thrilling finishes

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 9 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 34-31 victory against the Arizona Cardinals

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Schedule and Playoff Talk

The Miami Dolphins could benefit from a proposed rule change and also could see the regular season schedule modified

Alain Poupart

The Day After: Reflections on Tua, fourth-down calls and Dolphins resilience

The Miami Dolphins recorded their biggest victory in a few years when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 9 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Breaking down who played how many snaps for the Miami Dolphins in the game against the Arizona Cardinals and what it means in the big picture

Alain Poupart

Tua Tagovailoa Stars in Dolphins' Thrilling Win at Arizona

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa had a great performance in a wild 34-31 victory against the Arizona Cardinals

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Outlast Cardinals: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most helped decide the outcome in the Dolphins' 34-31 victory against the Arizona Cardinals

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-Cardinals: Quick Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins recorded their biggest win of the season when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins-Cardinals Week 9 Inactives and What It Means

Three Miami Dolphins rookies will be in line to make their NFL debut against the Arizona Cardinals

Alain Poupart