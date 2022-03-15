Dolphins Make First Offseason Move on Offensive Line

After coming to contract terms with three pending free agents from other teams at other positions, the Dolphins addressed the offensive line Tuesday when they landed Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams.

A former second-round pick out of Texas, Williams started 51 games for the Cowboys over the past four seasons and played every game each of the past two years.

Where Connor Williams fits in Miami

Williams has been a left guard his entire NFL career, though Pro Football Network suggested in its free agent preview of him that he could end up being used at center at some point. The Cowboys gave him some looks at that position in training camp and at times during the preseason, but shotgun snaps were an issue.

If the Dolphins keep him at left guard, it would mean another position switch for 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson, who ended last season at that spot after starting off at left tackle, if the idea is to keep him in the starting lineup.

Pro Football Focus ranked Williams as the 31st-best overall free agent this offseason and as the third-best guard behind only Brandon Scherff (who agreed to terms with Jacksonville) and Laken Tomlinson (agreed to terms with the New York Jets).

Per multiple reports, Williams will be joining the Dolphins on a two-year, $14 million deal.

The one concern with Williams

The book on Williams is that he's a better run blocker than pass protector, but either way penalties were a major issue for him in 2021 and led to him being benched for three games.

Williams was flagged for 15 penalties (three declined) last season, the second-highest total for any player in the NFL behind only the 16 amassed by Vikings guard Olisaemeka Udoh. Of Williams' penalties, 12 were for holding.

The Dolphins leader in penalties in 2021 was the aforementioned Jackson with 13.

Williams' penalty count for his first NFL seasons were five in 2018, six in 2019 and five in 2020.

The Dolphins signed two offensive linemen as unrestricted free agents each of the past two offseasons, though none of the four remain with the team. The four were Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras in 2020 and D.J. Fluker and Matt Skura in 2021.

The Dolphins certainly hope to get a better result with Williams.