Dolphins Practice Squad Moves ... And Other Notes

The Miami Dolphins continue to make moves on their practice squad

The Miami Dolphins were off Friday as they began a three-day break before they start full-on preparations for their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots.

But the team still was active in making moves, specifically as it pertains to the practice squad.

The Dolphins officially signed two players to the practice squad Friday, one of them being veteran cornerback Jamal Perry and the other rookie linebacker Milo Eifler.

Perry was released Wednesday when the Dolphins claimed defensive back Elijah Campbell from the New York Jets.

Eifler also comes from the Jets, with whom he spent training camp after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played collegiately at the University of Washington and Illinois, where he was coached by former NFL players Napoleon Kaufman and Hardy Nickerson, respectively.

His best season came in 2019 at Illinois when he played 13 games and had 63 tackles, including 10 for loss, with two sacks.

Also on Friday, the Dolphins released Jordan Scarlett from the practice squad. The running back from the University of Florida was among the players cut when the Dolphins got to the 53-player limit Tuesday.

The Dolphins now have their full practice squad roster set, and it includes Brazilian guard Durval Queiroz Neto, who still carries an exemption and doesn't count against the 16-player limit.

So the 17 on the practice squad are: RB Gerrid Doaks, RB Patrick Laird, WR Kirk Merritt, DE Jason Strowbridge, CB Javaris Davis, CB Tino Ellis, C Cameron Tom, QB Reid Sinnett, T Adam Pankey, LB Shaquem Griffin, LB Calvin Munson, WR Brandon Powell, LB Kion Smith, DE Jabaal Sheard, Queiroz, Perry and Eifler.

All but Powell, Smith, Sheard and Eifler were in Dolphins training camp.

As a reminder, the Dolphins will be allowed to protect four from being poached by another team this week and can designate those four by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

NUMBERS GAME

The roster on the Dolphins website now lists rookie safety Jevon Holland with the number 8, which is what he wore in college.

Rookie free agent cornerback Trill Williams is expected to switch to 6, though the change isn't official on the site.

The numbers 6 and 8 were worn in training camp by a couple of wide receivers who ended up on injured reserve, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Allen Hurns, respectively.

FORMER DOLPHINS FINDING WORK

Keeping tabs on the players cut by the Dolphins this week, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (Arizona), center Matt Skura (N.Y. Giants), defensive tackle Benito Jones (Kansas City) and tight end Chris Myarick (N.Y. Giants) all have landed on the practice squad of another team.

The nine players officially cut Tuesday who have yet to find another job: LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, CB Cre'Von LeBlanc, LB Benardrick McKinney, S Nate Holley, LB Kylan Johnson, WR Kai Locksley, WR Khalil McClain, DE Tyshun Render and FB/TE Carl Tucker.