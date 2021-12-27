Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    More Practice Squad Elevations for Saints Game

    The Miami Dolphins elevated three more players from the practice squad for the game at the Caesars Superdome
    The Miami Dolphins made three more practice squad elevations as COVID-19 replacements for the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Monday night.

    The Dolphins elevated offensive linemen Roderick Johnson and Adam Pankey, as well as running back Jordan Scarlett on Monday.

    That brings to five the number of COVID-19 replacements the Dolphins have brought up from the practice squad for this game, the first two being center Cameron Tom and return specialist Tommylee Lewis.

    The moves with Johnson and Pankey were expected because three offensive linemen who served as backups against the New York Jets last Sunday — Greg Mancz, Solomon Kindley and Robert Jones — were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the past week.

    The Scarlett move is a lot more curious considering the Dolphins already have running backs on the active roster, even after deciding against activating Malcolm Brown off IR this week.

    Brown now has practiced for two weeks and the Dolphins will have to make a move with him before the Tennessee game Jan. 2 or Brown will remain on IR the rest of the way.

    But even without Brown, the Dolphins still have Myles Gaskin, Duke Johnson, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay on the active roster, which suggests that the move with Scarlett probably relates more to special teams.

    Along with three offensive linemen, the players who went from the active roster to the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the past week were TE Cethan Carter, WR Albert Wilson, LB Duke Riley CB Justin Coleman, as well as IR wide receivers Lynn Bowden Jr. and Allen Hurns.

