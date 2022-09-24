Dolphins Make Moves Ahead of Buffalo Game

The Miami Dolphins' roster adjustments Saturday were the same for a second consecutive week.

The team elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and tackle Larnel Coleman from the practice squad for the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, just as they had for the Week 2 game at Baltimore.

The moves, along with the fact the Dolphins didn't make any adjustments to their injury report, suggest good news regarding the availability of cornerback Xavien Howard but particularly tackle Terron Armstead.

Coleman was elevated to become the eighth offensive lineman for the Buffalo game, but if there were major concerns about Armstead being able to play it's likely the Dolphins would have elevated two offensive linemen instead.

This represents the third time in three games that Cracraft has been elevated, a move that maybe should have been expected not only because of wide receivers coach Wes Welker's comments earlier this week but also because Cedrick Wilson Jr. is listed as questionable because of rib/toe injuries.

The significant part of this move is that Cracraft now is out of practice squad elevations for the regular season, meaning the only way he can appear is another game is to be signed to the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins do have an opening on the active roster, but remember that Byron Jones will be eligible to start practicing and playing after Week 4 and tackle Austin Jackson will be eligible to come off IR after Week 5.

BUFFALO ROSTER MOVES

The Bills, meanwhile, were more active Saturday with their most notable transaction involving safety Micah Hyde going on injured reserve because of a neck injury.

His agent, Jack Bechta, tweeted earlier Saturday that the injury would sideline Hyde for the rest of the 2022 season.

The Bills signed two players to their active roster from their practice squad Saturday, including DT Brandin Bryant, who spent time with the Dolphins during the 2020 training camp. The other was fellow DT Prince Emili.

The Bills were short-handed at defensive tackle, with both Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips already ruled out for the game Sunday.

Lastly, the Bills also elevated two players from their practice, DB Ja'Marcus Ingram and OL Greg Mancz.

Mancz, who spent last season with the Dolphins, could be needed depend on the status of center Mitch Morse, listed as questionable because of an elbow injury.