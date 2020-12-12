Dolphins Make Roster Moves, Including Big Development at Running Back

The Miami Dolphins will be without running back Myles Gaskin when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14

The Miami Dolphins made a series of roster moves on the eve of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and two of them involved the running back position.

The biggest news Saturday involved starting running back Myles Gaskin, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This is a big blow for the Dolphins offense because not only is Gaskin's team rushing leader, Miami also was short-handed at the position.

In fact, the team elevated running back Elijah McGuire off the practice squad. McGuire started five games for the New York Jets in 2017 and 2018, but hasn't played in the NFL since then.

McGuire ended the 2019 season on the Chiefs practice squad and was in camp with them this summer before being waived Sept. 5.

Along with Gaskin, the Dolphins will face the Chiefs without running backs Salvon Ahmed and Matt Breida.

Ahmed will miss a third consecutive game with a shoulder injury; Breida has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for a little more than two weeks.

For a second consecutive game, the Dolphins will have three active running backs, this time McGuire, DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird.

The Dolphins also could give more rushing attempts to rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., who gained 11 yards on his one carry in the 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

With Gaskin out, Washington is likely to get the start for the Dolphins after missing the game against Cincinnati with a hamstring injury.

Washington, who was acquired Nov. 3 in a trade with the Chiefs, has rushed for 51 yards on 15 carries in two games with the Dolphins this season. He had 49 yards on 13 attempts against the New York Jets two Sundays ago.

Along with the running back moves, the Dolphins on Saturday also elevated two players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements: tight end Chris Myarick and defensive end Tyshun Render.

It will be the second NFL game for Myarick, who the Dolphins have protected every week from being poached, and Render.