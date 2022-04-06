X Contract Now Official and Other Howard Tidbits

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard hoping to retire with his current team and continue picking up interceptions

On the day the Miami Dolphins made official the contract extension of cornerback Xavien Howard, the three-time Pro Bowl selection met the media for the first time this offseason.

Howard obviously was happy with the deal, which closed the chapter on a touchy situation that began with his Instagram trade request last summer.

Howard touched all the right notes during his press conference Wednesday, expressing his excitement at staying with the Dolphins and vowing to continue doing what he's done so well since arriving as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft — make plays on defense.

As one would expect in these situations, Howard said it was his hope to finish his career in Miami and win a Super Bowl before he's done.

Here were some observations based on Howard's comments:

Howard Only Looking Ahead

As mentioned before, the extension was the resolution to a situation that began with Howard's request to be traded, so I asked Howard whether he felt confident all along he's get his new contract or there were any times he wondered whether he would wind up getting traded.

"No, we got it done," Howard said. "So I'm here. That's the only thing that really matters to me. I'm excited for this season."

Howard basically punted on the question, which is understandable given that he got what he wanted in the end.

From this standpoint, the chances of Howard getting traded seemed a lot more real last summer before a temporary solution was reached or at the start of the 2022 offseason.

But once the Dolphins showed they were making big moves designed to win big in 2022 — re-signing Emmanuel Ogbah and Mike Gesicki, signing Terron Armstead and trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill — it seemed completely illogical that they would then turn around and trade their best player.

As to whether the Dolphins ever did consider moving on from Howard, it was reported that the Baltimore Ravens called around the trade deadline last season.

"Those guys, they did everything we asked," Howard said of the Dolphins. "And both sides were happy with everything that panned out. I'm excited to be here."

Dolphins Producing a First

By all accounts, Howard became the first player to have his contract restructured with both four years remaining (happened last summer) and with three years left.

Let's understand immediately that the Dolphins did that for one reason, and one reason only: Xavien Howard is very good.

So while it's easy to suggest this might set a bad precedent for the Dolphins, the response clearly is that this was a unique situation involving a unique player.

And if another player finds himself in the same situation in the future and wants to use Howard as a precedent, he better have the same kind of credentials.

“I feel like they believe in me and they trust me," Howard said. "This is the first time it’s been done. It depends on the type of player it is. That’s what I feel like.”

X Expectations

There's a lot of excitement among Dolphins fans after all the offseason moves, but Howard wanted no part of making promises on this day when it comes to the team.

He does, however, realize what will be expected of him.

"I feel like to get the ball," he said. "Nothing different. Just like I've been doing since I got here. Continue to be a leader in the locker room. Help the new guys that come in. Just continue attacking the ball and making turnovers."

Yep, that's what Howard has done so well over the past five years (the 2019 season excluded).

He had four picks in 2017, seven picks in 2018, 10 picks in 2020 and followed that with five interceptions last year, though he also had two fumble recoveries, two touchdowns and the biggest play in two victories — against New England in the opener and against Baltimore in the Thursday night game.

If the Dolphins are going to reach their goals in 2022, it's more than likely it will entail Howard again coming up with his share of takeaways.

That is, after all, why they gave him his new deal.