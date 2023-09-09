Dolphins Make Practice Squad Elevation for Chargers Game

The Dolphins elevated a 2022 draft pick and the expectation is that he'll help out on special teams

Ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Miami Dolphins elevated 2022 seventh-round pick Cameron Goode from the practice squad.

That's big for Goode, who spent his entire rookie season on the Dolphins practice squad and never appeared in a game.

Because the Dolphins don't have injury issues at outside linebacker, Goode's position, the expectation is that Goode will be asked to contribute on special teams. That would make sense with special teams core players Elijah Campbell and Justin Bethel both dealing with injuries — Campbell already has been ruled out and Bethel was ruled as questionable.

Goode was the only Dolphins player elevated from the practice squad, a change from 2022 when there were two played brought up to the game-day roster practically every week.

That tight end Tanner Conner was not elevated from the practice squad could be seen as an encouraging sign that rookie free agent Julian Hill will be ready to go after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

While fullback Alec Ingold certainly can perform tight end duties, it's still rare to have only two tight ends active on game day.

The Dolphins already have ruled out tackle Terron Armstead along with Campbell.

The Chargers elevated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from their practice squad; outside linebacker Chris Rumph II was ruled out Friday.

FASHION WATCH

For those interested in such things, the Dolphins will be wearing their aqua pants with white jerseys against the Chargers.