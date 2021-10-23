Breaking Down the Dolphins Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins made a couple of roster moves Saturday that likely provide some clues as to the status of some plays for the Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

What they didn't do also probably offers some clues.

Let's start by running down the three moves made Saturday, which included waiving quarterback Reid Sinnett and elevating center Cameron Tom and wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.

The move with Ford would suggest the Dolphins aren't certain they'll have both DeVante Parker and Preston Williams available against Atlanta after both players were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

The other significance of the move is that Ford will have to clear waivers for the Dolphins to put him back on the practice squad because this will be his third elevation of the season.

The move with Tom might suggest that new starting Greg Mancz might not be able to play because of the groin injury that also had him listed as questionable for the Atlanta game.

If Mancz indeed can't play, logic says newcomer Austin Reiter would start at center for the Dolphins.

When it comes to Sinnett, this move seems to suggest that both Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett are recovered from their injuries sufficiently that it doesn't make sense to have Sinnett take up a spot on the 53-man roster anymore.

One certainly would expect Sinnett to be re-signed to the practice squad unless another team claims him off waivers, which probably would be a surprise given the fact he's never played in a regular season game.

The one thing the Dolphins didn't do Saturday was elevate a cornerback from the practice squad — either Javaris Davis or Jamal Perry — which has to be seen as an encouraging sign as far as the availability of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones for the Atlanta game. Remember that both players were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.