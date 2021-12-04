Parker, Deiter Highlight Saturday Moves

The Dolphins activated two starters ahead of the game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins offense is coming off a couple of impressive performances, and now it's going to be getting some reinforcements.

The team announced some roster moves ahead of the game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium, and the two most significant involved offensive starters DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter being activated from injured reserve.

Parker returned to practice this week after missing four games with a hamstring injury, whereas Deiter practiced the past two weeks and missed nine games with foot and quad injuries.

While we won't know for sure until game time, it's pretty safe to assume that Deiter will retake his spot as the starting center, particularly considering that Austin Reiter struggled against Carolina last Sunday.

Center Greg Mancz returned to practice this week after spending three weeks on IR but he was not activated Saturday.

To make room for Parker and Deiter, the Dolphins waived center Cameron Tom, who began the season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster when Mancz went on IR. Don't be surprised if Tom ends up on the practice squad again.

Parker's return to the lineup will give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa another option in the passing game, but we wondered earlier this week whether his return would make a big difference because it also might mean fewer targets for rookie first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, who has been the biggest playmaker on offense.

Parker did have his most productive performance of the season in the last game he played with eight catches for 85 yards, but that came when the Dolphins dropped a 26-11 decision against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Also Saturday, the Dolphins made one practice squad elevation this week and it involved safety Sheldrick Redwine.

This move almost assuredly has to do with special teams, particularly with DB Trill Williams listed as doubtful for the Giants game because of a hamstring injury.

Redwine also was elevated for the game against Carolina and got some action on defense, but that was because the score was out of hand in the fourth quarter.

The decision not to elevate a running back from the practice squad might suggest good news regarding the status of Phillip Lindsay, who also is doubtful (with an ankle injury), but remember that the Dolphins already have three other running backs on the active roster.