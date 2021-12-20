Dolphins Make Series of Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins activated two players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list among the six transactions they made Monday

It was another busy day for the Miami Dolphins when it comes to their 53-man roster, as they made six more transactions.

News of the signing of running back Duke Johnson to the active roster broke Monday morning and he was joined in moving from the practice squad to the 53-man roster by safety Sheldrick Redwine.

Head coach Brian Flores then announced during his media session that both Jaylen Waddle and Phillip Lindsay would be removed from the Reserve/COVID-19, which left the business of making roster space for those players.

Late this afternoon, the Dolphins announced they have waived safety Will Parks and placed cornerback Justin Coleman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

We'll begin going over the moves with the COVID-19 list because this is where we need to point out that safety Jevon Holland remains on that list despite being taken off Saturday in the event he could clear all the COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning to be able to play against the New York Jets.

Given how close he came to playing against the Jets, one would imagine that Holland would be back in the lineup against New Orleans, though it's also not a good idea to speculate when it comes to COVID-19 issues.

The return of Waddle and Lindsay is big considering the challenge the Dolphins will be facing next Monday night when they face the New Orleans Saints defense, the one that shut out Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Like Johnson, whose signing we detailed Monday morning, Redwine played against the Jets after being elevated from the practice squad. This actually is going to be Redwine's second stint on the active roster and he obviously has to hope it works out better than the first, which began with him being left behind along with Preston Williams when the team traveled to Buffalo because of team rule violations.

Parks appeared in only one game for the Dolphins after being signed Nov. 23, playing four special teams snaps in the victory against the Giants.