Dolphins Serious Bidders for Jonathan Taylor

The Dolphins are one of six teams reportedly pursuing Colts tailback Jonathan Taylor, whose camp has been given permission to work out a trade

The Miami Dolphins have explored upgrading the tailback position all offseason, investigating a trade for Josh Jacobs, making an offer to Dalvin Cook, and it appears the franchise's sights are now set on acquiring Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts.

A league source confirms that Miami has had exploratory conversations with the Colts, with the goal of acquiring Taylor, a 24-year-old who is attempting to force his way out of Indianapolis after the Colts refused to offer him a multi-year extension.

"How many times do I have to explain [General Manager] Chris Grier's job is to work. He works at [discussions] a lot and keeps me abreast. When generally when things are real, I don't have questions about them. There has been kind of a consistent pattern where we've talked about all sorts of players," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said when asked about the potential trade. "So reports, whatever, it seems like the noise that is around the business."

The Colts gave Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, permission to work out a deal and, according to ESPN, has given Taylor and his team a Tuesday deadline, which is when NFL teams finalize the 53-man roster.

Six teams reportedly interested in Taylor

According to the ESPN report, six teams have shown interest in acquiring Taylor, who has averaged 5.1 yards per attempt in his 756 career carries over the first three seasons. But only two offers have been made.

The Dolphins, who intend to become a more balanced team in 2023, happen to be one of them, and they seem willing to give the former Wisconsin standout the $12-14 million a year contract he likely requires to reset the stagnant tailback market.

Executing a trade without having agreed to the framework of the deal with Taylor and his camp is unlikely, especially based on how Miami handled the trades that produced All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

Both Hill and Chubb got pace-setting contracts that put them among the highest-paid players at their position when they joined the Dolphins, and owner Steve Ross has never shied away from greenlighting those types of deals.

Is the price a first-round pick?

Miami also traded away first-round picks, and more, to acquire Hill and Chubb.

However, it's doubtful that will happen for Taylor despite what Indianapolis is asking because of the complexity of Taylor's situation with the Colts, and the nature of his position.

Taylor has spent all of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and it's possible he might opt to sit out the 2023 season, which why the Colts backed off their position that he wasn't being traded.

According to multiple reports, the Colts are seeking a first-round pick for Taylor, but it's more realistic that Indianapolis ends up with a second-round draft pick and something extra, either a third-day selection or a veteran player or two return from a pursuing team's roster.

The Dolphins potentially could package defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah in a deal, sending him to Indianapolis, where he could possibly fit better in the Colts' 4-3 scheme than he does in Miami's base defense, which favors more three-man fronts.

Trading for Taylor and then giving him a new deal could create even more financial challenges for the Dolphins, who already are $32 million over the 2024 projected salary cap.

The Dolphins have a ton of impending free agents, like team captain Christian Wilkins, starting defensive tackle Zach Sieler and offensive linemen Robert Hunt and Connor Williams, who would like to receive new multi-year contracts, and it's possible that Taylor's acquisition could eat into the available cap space ($13.2 million).

McDaniel has vowed to get back to his NFL roots as a run game specialist, making it a priority to become a more balanced team.

In 2022, McDaniel's first year as Dolphins head coach, the team produced the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game (99.2) and attempted the second-fewest carries (22.9) per game.

McDaniel is enamored with the top four tailbacks on Miami's roster. Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin were all re-signed this offseason, and each brings something different to the unit. As does De'Von Achane, the former Texas A&M standout the Dolphins selected in the third round. But the possibility of adding Taylor, who was an MVP caliber player in 2021 when he rushed for 1,811 yards and scored 20 touchdowns, and pairing him with the Dolphins potent passing attack, might be too enticing for Miami's decision makers to pass up.

But only if the price - for Taylor and his extension, and what Miami would have to send the Colts - isn't too steep.