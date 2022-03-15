Tuesday Morning Dolphins Notebook: Ogbah Talks New Deal, Riley Return, Watson Watch

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said his goal all along was to stay with the Miami Dolphins

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said it more than once during the 2021 season that his hope was to remain with the Miami Dolphins after his contract expired, so it naturally was thrilled to come to terms on a new contract.

"It was a surreal moment for me," Ogbah told WSVN TV anchor Josh Moser on Monday. "I'm excited. I just got off the phone with my family. They're excited. It's a blessing and I'm just thankful. I'm at a loss for words right now. I don't think it's hit me all the way yet, but I feel good. Really good."

Ogbah re-upped with the Dolphins on Monday when he agreed to terms on a four-year, $65 million that included $32 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.

For Ogbah, the reason he didn't want to leave was simple.

"Because it's Miami," Ogbah told Moser. "I've always told you guys I want to come back, I wanted to be here. And I view Miami as my second home, so it definitely made sense to me. I was really productive here too. I love the staff, love my teammates, everything about Miami. I love the vibe. I'm just happy we finally got some work done here."

After finishing with nine sacks in each of the past two seasons, Ogbah absolutely would have had a lot of suitors had he hit the open market, but the Dolphins and his agent Drew Rosenhaus got the deal done shortly before the start of legal negotiations between teams and pending free agents.

Ogbah said there were "a lot of teams in the mix" and mentioned the Bills, Ravens and Colts specifically, but in the end there was really only one team on which he had focused.

"When it came down to it, I didn't want to move," he said. "I didn't want to go anywhere."

RILEY RETURNS

After a busy Monday, the Dolphins made another move Tuesday morning when they re-signed linebacker Duke Riley to a one-year, $3 million contract, per multiple reports.

Riley was among the 20 Dolphins players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents and now is the third officially retained after Ogbah and tight end Mike Gesicki, who signed his franchise tag tender Monday.

Riley played 16 games with three starts in 2021 after joining the Dolphins as a UFA on a one-year contract and made a major contribution on special teams, where he was one of eight players who played more than 50 percent of the snaps in the kicking game.

WATSON WATCH

There apparently are three teams in the mix to make a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the eventual outcome could have some effect on the Dolphins.

That would happen if Watson eventually lands with the Cleveland Browns, who will be coming to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Dolphins during the 2022 season.

The other two reported finalists are the New Orleans and Carolina Panthers, who the Dolphins faced last year. If Watson ends up in the NFC South, he could play at Hard Rock Stadium in 2023 if his new team finishes in the same place in that division as the Dolphins do in the AFC East next season because that's the scheduled "17th game" for 2023.

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

In case you missed it Monday:

-- Wide receiver Jarvis Landry got his wish and was released by the Cleveland Browns in the aftermath of the team's trade for Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper.

-- Offensive lineman Billy Turner, a Dolphins third-round pick in 2013 who played with Miami until 2016, was released by the Green Bay Packers with a "failed physical" designation.

-- Wide receiver Robert Foster, who shined early in Dolphins training camp last summer, was signed by the New York Giants.