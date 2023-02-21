Will Dolphins Bring in Another Big Name in 2023?

The Miami Dolphins have been known to make headline-grabbing moves in recent years, and the question is whether they'll do it again this offseason

The Miami Dolphins swung big last year when they brought in Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb, so what can they do for an encore?

Will there be an encore perhaps would be a more appropriate question, but the Dolphins have shown in recent years it's always safe to assume something big is coming.

It's perhaps why even though GM Chris Grier declared in a post-playoff press conference that Tua Tagovailoa was going to be the team's starting quarterback in 2023 we keep hearing rumblings — including an NFL executive anonymously throwing out the suggestion — of the team acquiring South Florida native Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens.

Now comes another very interesting — and from this vantage point a lot more realistic — possibility.

PFF PROPOSING DOLPHINS TRADE FOR JALEN RAMSEY

In a story headlined "Five trades to watch out for in the 2023 NFL offseason," Pro Football Focus included this blockbuster that would send five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey and a 2023 fifth-round pick for second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

As PFF pointed out: "The Dolphins have been among the most aggressive teams in the NFL over the past few offseasons, notably trading first-round picks for wide receiver Tyreek Hill and edge defender Bradley Chubb over the course of the 2022 season. Why stop there?"

Ramsey no doubt is a talented cornerback, having made the Pro Bowl each of his five seasons in the NFL after he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Acquiring Ramsey to team up with Xavien Howard would give the Dolphins a highly talented corner tandem, and taking on his contract would be mitigated by releasing fellow cornerback Byron Jones with a post-June 1 designation — a move that's expected regardless.

Ramsey has three years and $46 million in base salary left on his contract, though his salary for 2024 and 2025 is not guaranteed, per overthecap.com.

At last check, the Dolphins need to clear $16 million of cap before March 15 to get cap-compliant, but there are always different avenues to create cap space

Of course, trading their second-round pick this year would leave the Dolphins without a pick until Round 3 for a second consecutive draft, which is not necessarily a great way to build up a young nucleus, but that can be overlooked if the Dolphins decide they're in win-now mode.

Based on the moves from last year, it would be hard to argue against that notion.

Trading for Ramsey definitely would fit into that mold. And it would be bold.