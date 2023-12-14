The Dolphins didn't just lose Connor Williams to a season-ending knee injury, Liam Eichenberg, his backup all season, is nursing a troublesome calf injury

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and it appears the Miami Dolphins might be forced to start a center who will participate in one practice with the team before Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Liam Eichenberg, who has served as Connor Williams' replacement before Williams suffered an ACL injury in Miami's 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans, is moving around the team facility with a walking boot on his right leg.

If Eichenberg can't play, the Dolphins might be forced to start one of the two newly signed centers.

Tua says Williams' absence will be felt

"One of the biggest things that happened in the game is when Connor went down, but this is how the league works. You pray that you can have healthy seasons, and stay healthy as long as possible, but this is a physical sport and things like that happen," said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who took snaps with the new centers on Thursday. "When those things do happen, how do we as a team come out? We can't let our foot off the gas."

Miami signed seven-year veteran Jonotthan Harrison to the 53-man roster Wednesday and added Matt Skura, another seven-year veteran, to the practice squad, where he replaced rookie center Alama Uluave, who was released Thursday.

Harrison, who last played in an NFL game in 2019, was preparing for his post-football life training offensive and defensive linemen when he got a call from the Dolphins. He's a sculpted athlete, carrying a fit 6-foot-4, 308 pound frame.

"I enjoy training and staying in shape. So I've been doing that, regardless," Harrison said. " It's kind of ingrained in me. Always be ready."

Dolphins O-line in crisis state

Miami played the Titans game without Terron Armstead, who is nursing ankle and quadriceps injuries, and Robert Hunt, who is nursing a hamstring injury that likely will keep him out of the Jets game.

When Eichenberg was moved to center in the first half, Robert Jones replaced him as Miami's starting right guard and he struggled against the Titans.

Miami's only other option is to play Lester Cotton at center, a position where he's occasionally practiced this season going back to training camp. But if Miami did that, they'd had to replace Cotton as the starting left guard.

Chasen Hines, who is on the practice squad, and Kion Smith, the Dolphins' swing tackle, are the only options outside of Skura.

Skura, a former Duke standout, has played in 77 games with 73 starts for three different teams — Baltimore (2017-20), the Giants (2021) and the L.A. Rams (2022). He’s also played in three playoff games with one start for the Ravens. After Miami released him at the end of training camp in 2021, he joined the Giants and started 14 games at left guard that season.

In 2022 he started eight of the nine games he played for the Rams at center. He hadn't been a part of an NFL team in 2023 until now.

Harrison, a former University of Florida standout, has started 42 of 84 games he's played in the NFL from 2014-19. But that was the last time he's played in an NFL game after bouncing around a few practice squads and training camp rosters.

Adding backup centers could give Miami the opportunity to strengthen the interior of the line. Harrison has primarily worked at center in his six seasons with Indianapolis (2014-16) and the Jets (2017-19). He’s also spent time with Buffalo (2020), the New York Giants (2021) and Atlanta (2022-23), joining each team for either training camp, or signing to their practice squad.

He hasn't played in a regular season game in almost four years — his last game was Dec. 29, 2019 with the Jets.

"Just get up to speed and go from there. That's all I'm focusing on, just just learning the playbook," Harrison said. "There's a lot of carryover from the Falcons.... So, terminology might be a lot different here. Maybe the technique on how to get there."