Breaking Down the Final Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Injury Report

While the Miami Dolphins still have significant question marks heading into the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings based on their final injury report, there was some definitive — and very good — news regarding key players Xavien Howard and Tyreek Hill.

Neither player got a game status designation on the final injury report, indicating the Howard and Hill both will be in the lineup against Minnesota.

This is particularly significant in terms of Howard given the talent the Vikings have in their passing game with wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

The Dolphins actually ruled out only one player Friday, and this already had been revealed by head coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sitting out as he continues to recover from the concussion he sustained i the Week 4 game at Cincinnati.

Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol, though he was a full participant at practice Friday, as was backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

McDaniel indicated that if Bridgewater can get out of the protocol, he'll back up rookie Skylar Thompson. Otherwise, the Dolphins will elevate QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

The other high-profile player on the injury report, of course, is tackle Terron Armstead, who actually was the only player on the active roster who did not practice Friday.

This is nothing new for Armstead, who again was listed as questionable with the toe injury that's bothered him since the opener against New England.

Cornerback Kader Kohou was one of four players who was listed as a limited participant in practice Friday, but the only one of the four to be listed as doubtful for the Minnesota game.

His potential absence could pave the way for more playing time on defense for 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who got his first snaps of the season in the secondary against the Jets last weekend.

Also limited at practice Friday were DB Elijah Campbell (foot), RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and TE Durham Smythe (hamstring). They're all listed as questionable, and Mostert is the one to watch here considering how he's emerged as the top running back on the team and he's coming off the first 100-yard individual rushing performance by a Dolphins player this season.

Everybody else who was on the injury report at any point this week — not including those who got vet rest — was a full participant Friday and is good to go: TE Tanner Conner, WR Erik Ezukanma, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Brandon Jones, OL Robert Jones, T Greg Little, DL Zach Sieler and WR Jaylen Waddle.

VIKINGS INJURY REPORT

The Vikings injury report was much smaller all week and the final version includes only two players listed as questionable.

One is OLB D.J. Wonnum, who missed the last two days of practice because of illness, and the other is running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder).

Wonnum is second on the team with 2.5 sacks in the first five games; Mattison is the top backup to Dalvin Cook at running back and has a touchdown rushing and receiving this season.