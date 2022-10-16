Dolphins-Vikings: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins suffered a third consecutive loss when they dropped a 24-16 decision against the Minnesota Vikings, 24-16, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. The Jaylen Waddle fumble

No great mystery here. After once trailing 16-3, the Dolphins put themselves in position to take the lead after scoring a touchdown and then driving into Minnesota territory. On second-and-14 from the Vikings 42 with 4:22 left in the fourth quarter, Teddy Bridgewater connected with Waddle over the middle and it appeared he was well on his way to getting a first down. But safety Harrison Smith stripped the ball away from the side and Camryn Bynum recovered for the Vikings to end the threat. Replays didn't show a violent hit to dislodge the ball or Smith having his hand on the ball for very long, so this looked like a case of Waddle not doing a good enough job of securing the ball.

2. Dalvin Cook's 53-yard touchdown run

Given the time left in the game and the fact the Dolphins still had their three second-half timeouts, the Bynum fumble recovery was not a game-clincher for the Vikings. That's what made it so disappointing that the defense, which has completely shut down Cook to that point, was gashed for the 53-yard run that made it 24-10 and basically ended it.

3. The 47-yard completion to Justin Jefferson

The Dolphins trailed only 10-3 as we prepared for the last play of the third quarter, but the quarter ended with the Vikings having a first-and-goal after they ran a rub route with Jefferson to get some separation from Xavien Howard and he turned upfield for an easy pitch-and-catch with QB Kirk Cousins. Give Minnesota credit for the play design, which is borderline offensive pass interference but a just great play if OPI doesn't get called. Two plays into the fourth quarter, the Vikings had increased their lead to 16-3.

4. The Connor Williams penalty in the first quarter

There was no score in the first quarter, and that was bad for the Dolphins after they drove to the Minnesota 35 and the Minnesota 24 on their first two drives. Of course, we have to talk about the ridiculous sequence of five penalties in five plays that not only moved the Dolphins back a combined 40 yards but also cost 67 yards in negated plays. Those five penalties including two holding calls, an OPI, a false start and one for ineligible man downfield, and it's that last one that really was bad and really hurt. It came on a first-and-15 from the Minnesota 29 when Thompson had a 20-yard completion to Trent Sherfield near the left sideline that would have produced a first-and-goal at the 9. But for some reason, Williams moved downfield about 5 yards in the middle of the field to draw the flag. That was a mental mistake that proved costly.

5. Bridgewater's Late Interception

It didn't seem to matter at the time because the outcome appeared sealed with Minnesota leading 24-10, but the interception by Patrick Peterson was a low-key crusher. The pick forced the Dolphins to use up their three second-half timeouts, which left them in a position to need to recover an onside kick after their last touchdown to have any chance. That pick was one of the few bad plays by Bridgewater down the stretch after he found a groove, but it was costly.