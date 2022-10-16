Breaking Down the Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Inactive Info

Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will have to do without three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead when the Miami Dolphins face the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Armstead is among the seven inactive players for the Dolphins as the result of the toe injury that's hampered him since he was injured in the season opener against the New England Patriots and that caused him to leave the Week 6 game against the New York Jets early.

While no announcement has been made, it's fair to predict that veteran Brandon Shell will replace Armstead as the starting left tackle after taking over that role in the Jets game.

Shell was one of two offensive linemen elevated from the practice squad Saturday, along with Kion Smith, which we suggested at the time was an ominous sign in terms of Armstead's availability.

Three other regulars who will be inactive because of injuries will be, of course, QB Tua Tagovailoa, CB Kader Kohou and TE Durham Smythe.

Tagovailoa was cleared from the concussion protocol Saturday and is on track to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday night.

Kohou was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week because of an oblique injury, while Smythe was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Smythe's absence could mean additional reps for Mike Gesicki, who has been very quiet so far this season.

While Kohou will be out, the secondary will welcome back Xavien Howard and it figures that Nik Needham will start opposite him against the Vikings.

Also inactive for the Minnesota game will be RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma and DT John Jenkins.

The Gaskin move is interesting considering he got his first offensive snaps just last week, but that was with Salvon Ahmed missing the game because of an injury.

Ezukanma has yet to be active this season after his impressive training camp performance, while Jenkins will be inactive for the first time all season.

Veteran Trey Flowers, who can play at linebacker or on the defensive line will be back in the lineup after being inactive against the Jets.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VIKINGS INACTIVE INFO

The Minnesota inactives don't feature any big names like Armstead, though outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum will be out after being sidelined by an illness.

He's second on the team this season with 2.5 sacks.

Also inactive will be S Theo Jackson, C/G Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, DL Esezi Otomewo and DL Khyiris Tonga.