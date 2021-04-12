Ranking the Dolphins Mock Scenarios at 18

The Miami Dolphins had 11 different players connected with them at 18 in a recent survy of 20 mocks draft, but which one makes the most sense?

A total of 12 players were mocked to the Miami Dolphins with their second first-round pick of the 2021 NFL draft in a our recent survey of 20 national mock drafts.

As we indicated in our Mock Draft Roundup, April 12 edition, the list included edge defenders Kwity Paye, Gregory Rousseau, Jayson Oweh and Azeez Ojulari; linebackers Micah Parsons and Zaven Collins; running backs Najee Harris and Travis Etienne; offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw and Alijah Vera-Tucker; safety Trevon Moehrig; and wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

The one selection of Vera-Tucker came as the result of a projected trade with Arizona for the 16th overall selection.

But which one of the aforementioned 12 scenarios would be the best for the Dolphins?

Let's rank them, shall we? Before we start, understand that any preference here is predicated on a player at a different position having been selected at number 6 because we just don't see the Dolphins doubling up in the first round.

So here we go:

1. LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Getting Parsons at 18 would be a major coup for the Dolphins because he's widely considered a top 10 prospect in terms of ability. The only reason he would last this long is because of off-the-field concerns (the results of an incident a few years back) and maybe the fact he opted out in 2020. But he's got talent and he'd fill something of a need for the Dolphins.

2. Edge Kwity Paye, Michigan

The Dolphins absolutely have a need for an edge defender after releasing Kyle Van Noy and trading Shaq Lawson, and Paye is the most highly regarded prospect at that position among the mock candidates.

3. LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

As with Parsons, Collins fills a need (albeit not the biggest need on the Dolphins roster) and this is one of the most physically gifted defensive player in the draft with a combination of size and speed that have brought comparisons to Brian Urlacher.

4. G/T Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

Yes, the Dolphins used three draft picks on offensive linemen in the 2020 draft, but it's still a group that could use some help and Vera-Tucker's versatility is a big plus. In fact, if it weren't for the fact that this mock had the Dolphins giving up a pick to get him, this would rank higher.

5. RB Najee Harris, Alabama

This is all about positional value and there is zero doubt that having Harris this low on the list is going to get major push-back from Dolphins fans. This is not a knock on Harris, who is a very good running back, but as discussed in an earlier story, there's just not great value in drafting a running back at 18, particularly when there's little separation between the top back and the third back, as there is in this class between Harris and Javonte Williams. From this end, Williams at 36 is a much, much better value than Harris at 18.

6. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson



Just read the previous paragraph and apply it here.

7. Edge Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

The Dolphins absolutely need to pick up a pass-rushing option to complement Emmanuel Ogbah and Andrew Van Ginkel, and Ojulari just might be the purest pass edge rusher available. The fact that there are so many edge rushers of similar potential means the Dolphins likely will be able to get in at 36 if they desire, so there's no need to force one at 18.

8. Edge Gregory Rousseau, Miami (Fla.)

Rousseau is all kinds of intriguing, but the fact he didn't play in 2020 and has only one year of college football on his resume might be cause of caution here.

9. WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

If everybody is talking about taking a wide receiver at 6 to bolster that position, then Toney absolutely deserves consideration later in the first round because he's just a big play waiting to happen and he could be used in a lot of different ways on offense. The only hesitation here is that 18 might be a bit high considering he only had one great year in college and the fact there will be similar prospects available at 36 and maybe even at 50.

10. Edge Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Oweh has athletic ability, but didn't have the great production at Penn State and probably has to rank lower than the other edge defenders here.

11. T Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

There is some position flexibility here, just like with Vera-Tucker, but he's not in the same class in terms of prospect and might become a bit of overkill on the offensive line in a way that Vera-Tucker just isn't.

12. S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Moehrig is a very intriguing prospect, but 18 is awfully high for a safety unless we're talking about a high-impact defender, and Moehrig simply isn't being viewed quite like that. He'd be a great pick at 36, but 18 seems way too high.