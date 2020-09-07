Fitzpatrick Officially Named Dolphins Starting QB

Ryan Fitzpatrick officially was named Monday the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback for their season opener against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Head coach Brian Flores made the announcement, which confirmed what was widely expected, in a Zoom media session.

It will be a second consecutive opening-day start with the Dolphins for Fitzpatrick, who the Dolphins signed as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019.

The only other quarterback on the Dolphins' 53-man roster is rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa after the team waived 2018 Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen on Saturday.

Tagovailoa was selected fifth overall this past April and the plan is for him to be the team's long-term starting quarterback, but Fitzpatrick's experience — not to mention his familiarity with new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey from their time together in Buffalo (2010-12) and with the New York Jets (2015-16) made him the obvious choice to get the opening-day start.

In his first season with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick earned team MVP honors after passing for 3,529 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and leading the team in rushing yards, albeit with only 243 yards.

In his first season opener with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick completed 14 of 24 passes for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 59-10 blowout loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

He closed out in season in style, however, at the same place where the Dolphins will begin their 2020 campaign. In a stirring 27-24 victory, Fitzpatrick was 28-for-41 for 321 yards and one touchdown, a game-winning 5-yard hook-up with tight end Mike Gesicki in the final minute. Fitzpatrick also had a touchdown run in that game.