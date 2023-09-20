Dolphins rookies De'Von Achane and Chris Brooks will need to step up because of the groin injury Salvon Ahmed is nursing

The Miami Dolphins head into their home opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday in need of reinforcements at tailback because of the groin injury Salvon Ahmed suffered last Sunday.

With Jeff Wilson on injured reserve for at least the next two weeks because of a thumb and torso injury he suffered in training camp, the Dolphins need their pair of rookies — third-round pick De'Von Achane and Chris Brooks, a former BYU standout who made the team as an undrafted rookie — to step up and complement Raheem Mostert.

The Dolphins are averaging 107.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 16th in the NFL. Miami actually is 2.3 yards below the NFL yardage average for all 32 teams, and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Mostert’s 158 rushing yards ranks him seventh in the NFL heading into the Week 3 games, but at 31 years old it's not ideal for the Dolphins' 2022 rushing leader to continue playing 45-plus offensive snaps, which is what he's logged the past two games.

Mostert handling a heavy workload

Last week the Dolphins held Mostert out of the Wednesday practice because of a knee injury, but the nine-year veteran labeled it a veteran rest day. He seemed to be participating in the first practice preparing for the Broncos without limitations based on the period of practice the media was allowed to watch.

However, the Dolphins need to find a player to complement Mostert, and Achane likely will get the first shot if Ahmed, who was held out of practice Wednesday, isn't cleared to play.

Achane, a former Texas A&M standout, was inactive for the first week of the regular season, but played in Miami's 24-17 win against the New England Patriots, gaining 5 yards on his one carry. He also caught one pass for 4 yards in his six offensive snaps.

“I thought he did well with his opportunities. You can tell that the game is not too big for him," Coach Mike McDaniel said. "The biggest challenge is absorbing the entirety of the game plan, which I think he’s made vast improvements upon really since the spring and through training camp.

"Fortunately for the team, he’s prepared for the further opportunities that he’ll be given moving forward.”

Achane past the shoulder injury

Achane only played in two of Miami's preseason games because of shoulder injury he suffered in Miami's preseason game against the Houston Texans. The injury has healed, and he's no longer held out of contact work.

But Achane hasn't proven he can handle every role a tailback for which he's needed.

"I practice hard, so all the work that I put into practice makes the game day easy," Achane said. "It's the stuff you do leading up to Sunday.

"I know all the plays. I'm comfortable and confident."

Brooks, who had a phenomenal preseason showing, has played in both regular season games, but only on special teams. He hasn't played an offensive snap yet, but potentially provides a physical presence the Dolphins haven't had because of Wilson's injury.

Achane, who clocked a 4.32 40-yard dash time, making him the fastest tailback in the 2023 NFL draft, gained 2,376 rushing yards and scored 21 touchdowns in the 30 games college played for the Aggies.

He's the Dolphins highest-drafted tailback since Miami selected Kenyan Drake in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. That season Drake had 33 rushing attempts, and never handled more than nine carries in any game.