Breaking Down the Final Week 2 Dolphins-Patriots Injury Report: Phillips Injured in Practice

While there's reason to hope that Terron Armstead will be able to make his 2023 debut Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins have a new concern with a different starter.

Edge defender Jaelan Phillips appeared to sustain an injury during the portion of practice open to the media Friday and was added to the injury report, listed as questionable with a back injury.

Phillips, who was listed as a limited participant in practice, has never missed a game since arriving as the 18th overall pick in the 2021 draft out of the University of Miami.

If Phillips can't go against the New England Patriots on Sunday, logic would suggest that Emmanuel Ogbah would start on the edge opposite Bradley Chubb.

Armstead also was listed as a limited participant in practice and questionable, though he worked as second consecutive day without a red jersey.

While he was limited all week, this marked the first time Armstead had practiced all three days before a game since Week 1 of the 2022 season — also against the Patriots.

“Good week of work," Armstead said after practice Friday. "Happy to be back to be back on the field. We’ll see what happens Sunday night,”

If the Dolphins decide to hold out Armstead, Kendall Lamm would make a second consecutive start at left tackle.

"It’s more of trying to get a snapshot of a global perspective here," head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Friday. "You have a whole game to play, but you’re trying to test it enough to kind of get a scope of that. But a player of his caliber, and really what he’s done in his career, you’re also not trying to overdo it and put things at risk. It’s just that balance that’s a little tricky but something that we’re so fortunate to have such a good relationship and a trusting relationship with coaches, with Terron, and with the training staff. We’ll do whatever is best for the Dolphins for sure.”

Along with Phillips and Armstead, the Dolphins had two other players listed as questionable: DB Elijah Campbell (knee) and TE Julian Hill (ankle). Both players were limited all week after sitting out the Week 1 game against the Chargers.

Like the Dolphins, New England did not rule out a single player Friday, though they had six players listed as questionable.

Two of those are offensive linemen Trent Brown and Sidy Sow, who didn't practice all week because of a concussion.

Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones also didn't practice Friday after showing up on the injury report Thursday with an ankle injury — he's among the six questionable players.

The other three players listed as questionable were limited Friday for a third consecutive day — starting offensive linemen Mike Onwenu (ankle) and Cole Strange (knee) and former Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee). All three sat out New England's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Center David Andrews and wide receiver Keyshon Boutte were removed from the injury report Friday.