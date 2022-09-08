The Dolphins-Patriots Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The Miami Dolphins open their regular season against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week 1 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Dolphins-Patriots battle at Hard Rock Stadium.

We'll list the players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments and offer our take on that particular projection.

Start 'Em

RB Chase Edmonds: "Edmonds will share the workload with Raheem Mostert, but I see him as easily the better of the two Miami backs in fantasy leagues. Coach Mike McDaniel will undoubtedly get Edmonds the football in creative ways, and his pass-catching chops make him a better option in PPR leagues. New England also allowed the eighth-most catches to runners last year."

Our take: Here's why there's reason to think a big game for Edmonds could happen, beyond the fact he looked great in camp: The Dolphins had a 100-yard rushing performance in each of their past two home games against New England, by Salvon Ahmed in 2020 and by Duke Johnson last year.

Sit of the Week

TE Mike Gesicki: Gesicki was a top-10 fantasy tight end a season ago, but his stock has fallen heading into 2022. He was used as a blocker more often in the preseason, and targets will be much tougher to find with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson all in the pass attack. The Patriots defense also surrendered the fewest fantasy points to enemy tight ends last year.

Our take: It seems logical to predict this because of the additions on offense, but also understand the Dolphins didn't keep Gesicki on the franchise tag to have him watch from the sideline. It says here he should have a role in the passing game Sunday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Sit 'Em

QB Tua Tagovailoa: "Tagovailoa has a lot to prove this season, but this weekend’s matchup against the Patriots is anything but favorable. Their defense can be tough on quarterbacks, allowing the second-fewest points to the position a season ago. I know the Dolphins offense will be much better with the likes of Tyreek Hill in the mix, but I’d still be wary of Tua as a No. 1 starter."

Our take: While there's a lot of hope that this will be Tua's breakout season with the additions of Tyreek Hill, Chase Edmonds and others, the reality is we likely won't get a great feel for what the offense can and will do until a few weeks have passes. It's also important to remember that while Tua does have a 3-0 record as a starter against New England, he has averaged 151 passing yards and thrown two touchdown passes in those three games.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

More starts

-- Patriots RB Damien Harris

-- Patriots TE Hunter Henry

More sits

-- Patriots QB Mac Jones

-- Patriots WR DeVante Parker

-- Dolphins K Jason Sanders

SI.COM WEEK 1 FANTASY RANKINGS

QB Tagovailoa — 20th

QB Jones — 26th

RB Edmonds — 20th

RB Harris — 26th

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson — 31st

RB Raheem Mostert — 45th

WR Tyreek Hill — 10th

WR Jaylen Waddle — 25th

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers — 44th

Patriots WR DeVante Parker — 48th

Patriots TE Hunter Henry — 13th

TE Mike Gesicki — 19th

Patriots K Nick Folk — 13th

K Jason Sanders — 14th

New England defense — 9th

Dolphins defense — 15th