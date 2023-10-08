Dolphins-Giants Week 5: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 31-16 victory against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins bounced back from their first loss of the season when they defeated the New York Giants, 31-16, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Achane's 76-yard touchdown

De'Von Achane endured his first moment of adversity in the NFL when he lost a fumble with the Dolphins up 7-0 and in Giants territory, but Mike McDaniel had him right back on the field after the Dolphins held and he responded in a big way. Once Durham Smithe, Isaiah Wynn and Kendall Lamm cleared a path for him on the left side, it was over. Nobody on the Giants defense was going to be fast enough to stop and nobody did as he scored to make it 14-0.

2. Tua's 69-yard TD pass to Hill

The Dolphins had only a 17-10 lead at the half despite totally dominating the Giants in terms of yardage when Hill got behind a Giants cornerback and Tua hit him for the long touchdown that restored a two-score lead. Tua said in his postgame press conference that it was his play call because he couldn't hear clearly Mike McDaniel, though there was enough smiling from both he and McDaniel to wonder whether it actually was Tua's. Regardless, it was a big play among those by the Dolphins that gave them the victory.

3. Achane's end-around in the first quarter

This play was more symbolic than significant actually, but Achane gaining 24 yards on the very first snap of the game was an indication that Miami's speed was going to be too much for the Giants on this day.

4. Raheem Mostert's 23-yard run

If there was one drive that sealed the outcome, it was the one that gave the Dolphins a 31-13 lead on the final play of the third quarter. And that drive was a running game work of art, with all 75 yards gained on the ground except for a 14-yard gain by Achane on a jet sweep where he ran in front of Tua, who flipped him the ball softly. So that drive merits mention, and Mostert's 23-yard run to the right side showed off his burst, which is very impressive even if it's easy these day to get overshadowed by Hill and Achane.

5. AVG stops Taylor's fourth-down scramble

While the defense had seven sacks and held the New York offense out of the end zone, there really wasn't a singular play that stood out in terms of significant. In recognition of his great overall play, we'll go ahead and mention Andrew Van Ginkle tackling QB Tyrod Taylor from behind to keep him a yard short of the marker on fourth-and-3, essentially sealing the victory for the Dolphins.

