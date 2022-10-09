Breaking Down the Week 5 Dolphins-Jets Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will have all of their offensive playmakers available for their game against the New York Jets on Sunday, but they will have to do without Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard.

Howard, who was listed as questionable because of "groins" injuries, was among the six players the Dolphins made inactive for the game at MetLife Stadium, along with QB Tua Tagovailao, WR Erik Ezukanma, RB Salvon Ahmed, TE Hunter Long and LB Trey Flowers.

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who both were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, will be active, giving quarterback Teddy Bridgewater al full array of playmakers at his disposal in his first start for the Dolphins.

Along with Hill and Waddle, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. will be active after sitting out the Cincinnati game with injuries.

Also active will be cornerback Keion Crossen, who also was listed as questionable on the final injury report. Crossen also could be in line to start with Howard out of the lineup.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the 2020 first-round pick still looking to make an impact, will be active for only the third time this season, though whether he sees any action on defense remains to be seen.

Crossen, Nik Needham and rookie free agent Kader Kohou figures to get the bulk of the snaps at cornerback.

Ahmed will be inactive for the first time since the opener after sustaining a back injury during the week. His absence will mean a return to the lineup for fourth-year back Myles Gaskin.

Perhaps the one surprising inactive is Flowers, though the veteran hasn't made much of an impact so far in his first season with the Dolphins.

JETS INACTIVE INFO

For the Jets, the big news involves veteran left tackle Duane Brown being active after being removed from IR on Saturday.

The two noteworthy names on the Jets' inactive list are wide receiver Denzel Mims and cornerback Bryce Hall, though neither is a starter.

Also inactive for the Jets will be QB Mike White, TE Lawrence Cager, S Tony Adams and injured LB Quincy Williams, who was ruled out Friday.