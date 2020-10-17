SI.com
Setting the Stage for Dolphins-Jets Matchup

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record at 3-3 when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in one of the games affected by their four schedule changes.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Jets:

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 18

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in South Florida, the New York area and other small areas, including Minnesota 

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline)

Series history: Jets lead 55-52-1

Last five meetings:

Dec. 8, 2019 at New York: Jets 22, Dolphins 21

Nov. 3, 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 26, N.Y. Jets 18

Nov. 4, 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 13, Jets 6

Sept. 16, 2018 at New York; Dolphins 20, Jets 12

Oct. 22, 2017 at Miami: Dolphins 31, Jets 28

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 43 (1975 at New York; Dolphins 43, Jets 0)

Jets' largest margin of victory: 27 (2004 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 14 ... 2007 at Miami; Jets 40, Dolphins 13)

Highest-scoring matchup: 96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 51, Dolphins 45, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (2010 at New York; Dolphins 10, Jets 6)

Former Jets players with the Dolphins:

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (2015-16), G/T Jesse Davis (2016 training camp)

Former Jets coaches with the Dolphins:

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, QB coach Robby Brown, offensive line coach Steve Marshall, DB Gerald Alexander (as a player)

Former Dolphins players with the Jets:

RB Frank Gore, LB Neville Hewitt, QB David Fales, WR Chris Hogan

Former Dolphins coaches with the Jets:

Head coach Adam Gase, assistant head coach defense/linebackers coach Frank Bush, assistant head coach offense/wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains, defensive line coach Andre Carter, offensive assistant Bo Hardegree, senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach Joe Vitt, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer (as a player)

Dolphins history vs. 0-5 teams:

2019: 0-4 Dolphins vs. 0-5 Washington ... Lost 17-16

1995: 4-1 Dolphins at 0-5 New Orleans ... Lost 33-30

1992: 5-0 Dolphins vs. 0-5 New England ... Won 38-17

1978: 3-2 Dolphins vs. 0-5 Cincinnati ... Won 21-0

SI Team Publisher Week 5 Predictions:

Sieler a Keeper for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler is turning out to be a major find for the defense after joining the team last December

Alain Poupart

Top 5 Miami Dolphins Quarterbacks of All Time

The Dolphins have produced two Hall of Fame quarterbacks whose careers spanned more than half of the franchise's 54-year history. However, these two stars weren't the only quarterbacks of note. In this article, I'll reveal the top five quarterbacks in Dolphins history.

Andrew Harner

The Final Week 6 Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins have three players listed as questionable for the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

OTD in Dolphins History: The High Point of Gase's Tenure

The 2016 Miami Dolphins shocked the Pittsburgh Steelers to start their turnaround toward an unlikely playoff berth on this day four years ago

Alain Poupart

Fitz Follow-Up: Impressive Year as the Starter

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick became the full-time starting quarterback a year ago this week and he's put together a pretty impressive 16-game run

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 6 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season offers some interesting matchups in all the different time slots

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: Picking Up a 1,000-Yard Rusher

The Miami Dolphins are reported to be among the finalists to sign running back Le'Veon Bell, who would become the latest in a long list of former 1,000-yard rushers to join the organization

Alain Poupart

Why Bell Makes Perfect Sense for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are among the three finalists to land running back Le'Veon Bell and they'd be foolish to turn down the opportunity if it presented itself

Alain Poupart

Week 6 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins made a move toward the middle of the pack in most of the media NFL power rankings following their big victory at San Francisco

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Jets

The Miami Dolphins will face the winless New York Jets on Sunday and we get an insider look at the team by former Dolphins head Adam Gase

Alain Poupart