Setting the Stage for Dolphins-Jets Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record at 3-3 when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in one of the games affected by their four schedule changes.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Jets:

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 18

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in South Florida, the New York area and other small areas, including Minnesota

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline)

Series history: Jets lead 55-52-1

Last five meetings:

Dec. 8, 2019 at New York: Jets 22, Dolphins 21

Nov. 3, 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 26, N.Y. Jets 18

Nov. 4, 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 13, Jets 6

Sept. 16, 2018 at New York; Dolphins 20, Jets 12

Oct. 22, 2017 at Miami: Dolphins 31, Jets 28

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 43 (1975 at New York; Dolphins 43, Jets 0)

Jets' largest margin of victory: 27 (2004 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 14 ... 2007 at Miami; Jets 40, Dolphins 13)

Highest-scoring matchup: 96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 51, Dolphins 45, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (2010 at New York; Dolphins 10, Jets 6)

Former Jets players with the Dolphins:

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (2015-16), G/T Jesse Davis (2016 training camp)

Former Jets coaches with the Dolphins:

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, QB coach Robby Brown, offensive line coach Steve Marshall, DB Gerald Alexander (as a player)

Former Dolphins players with the Jets:

RB Frank Gore, LB Neville Hewitt, QB David Fales, WR Chris Hogan

Former Dolphins coaches with the Jets:

Head coach Adam Gase, assistant head coach defense/linebackers coach Frank Bush, assistant head coach offense/wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains, defensive line coach Andre Carter, offensive assistant Bo Hardegree, senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach Joe Vitt, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer (as a player)

Dolphins history vs. 0-5 teams:

2019: 0-4 Dolphins vs. 0-5 Washington ... Lost 17-16

1995: 4-1 Dolphins at 0-5 New Orleans ... Lost 33-30

1992: 5-0 Dolphins vs. 0-5 New England ... Won 38-17

1978: 3-2 Dolphins vs. 0-5 Cincinnati ... Won 21-0

SI Team Publisher Week 5 Predictions: