Dolphins Notebook: BCS Prospects, Fitzpatrick Update, New Running Back, and More

The Miami Dolphins no doubt will be watching the national title game between Alabama and Ohio State

The college football national champions will be crowned Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium, but for NFL front offices this game will more about taking another important look at some of the many prime prospects for the 2021 NFL draft.

The Dolphins once again will enter that draft in as good a position to improve their roster with extra picks in the first and second rounds.

The top-end prospects will be everywhere in this game, from Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, OSU running back Trey Sermon, OSU interior lineman Wyatt Davis, Alabama running back Najee Harris, Bama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Bama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and Bama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

The last prospect, of course, is the son of former Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain and he's likely to beat his father's draft position of second-round pick (44th overall) in the 1999 draft.

FITZPATRICK UPDATE

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

That obviously won't help him from a football standpoint now the Dolphins' 2020 season is over, but at least it's a good sign he's no longer afflicted with the disease.

Fitzpatrick, of course, had to sit out the Dolphins' regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills because he was on the list and Reid Sinnett was promoted from the practice squad to take his place.

NEW RUNNING BACK

The Dolphins added yet another player via a futures contract Monday, this time running back Jordan Scarlett from the University of Florida.

Scarlett was a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL draft, but has yet to play a game in the NFL. He ended the 2020 season on the Detroit Lions practice squad.

He's the 13th player the Dolphins have signed to a futures contract.

THIS AND THAT

-- Longtime Dolphins long-snapper John Denney signed with the New Orleans Saints practice Monday. Denney, who is second on the Dolphins' all-time list for games played, has been out of the NFL since Miami released him prior to the start of the 2019 season.

-- On this date in Dolphins history: Jimmy Johnson signs a four-year contract to become the third head coach in team history, following George Wilson and Don Shula.

-- Finally, a happy birthday to former six-time Dolphins tackle Richmond Webb, who turned 54 years old on Monday.