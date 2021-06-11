Dolphins Notebook: Final OTA, Baker, Fuller, Camps

After the Miami Dolphins wrapped up their final OTA of 2021, an unidentified man spoke as the players and coaches gathered around him.

Whoever the speaker was, he made everybody crack up on several occasions and another week of practice ended on a good note.

Before the speech, strength and conditioning coach Dave Puloka handed out T-shirts to a few players, among them Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins and Michael Deiter, and one good guess is that it represented some sort of award presentation.

And then everybody sang Happy Birthday to defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who turned 24 on Thursday.

OTA Observations

-- Five players were not spotted at practice Friday, including cornerback Xavien Howard and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who have stayed away from the entire voluntary portion of the offseason program. The others absent Friday were tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen, and punter Michael Palardy.

-- Defensive lineman Zach Sieler and running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed all were on hand after not being present for the OTA open to the media last week.

-- First-round pick Jaelan Phillips came up with an interception against quarterback Reid Sinnett in one of the few 7-on-7 drills.

-- Wide receiver Robert Foster had a couple of nice receptions.

-- Sieler and fellow DT Christian Wilkins ran sprints after practice.

Fuller in Florida

Wide receiver Will Fuller completed his first week of OTAs in South Florida after being away the previous three weeks.

While the upcoming minicamp is the only part of the offseason program that is mandatory, Fuller obviously felt he should come down to South Florida this week to be with his new teammates.

Fuller joined the Dolphins in the offseason when he signed a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent.

“This is my first free agency, so I just took it as I wanted to go to a team that wanted me," Fuller said. "The Dolphins showed the most interest. That’s why I chose the Dolphins and, of course, I know we have a great team here and we can do great things. Ever since I’ve been here, it’s been great. I love the culture here. It’s just been easy to be here; and like I said, I’ve been in the building as much as I can. I enjoy being here, so I’m happy the Dolphins decided to take a chance on me.”

Baker Addresses Contract Situation

Linebacker Jerome Baker is among the three Dolphins 2018 draft picks heading into the final year of their rookie contract, and like Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, he's not concerning himself with a new deal.

That said, Baker made it clear he'd like to be in South Florida for a while.

“Oh, yeah, I want to play here for the rest of my career," Baker said. "I love it here. I love the fans. I love the organization. I love everybody here. Yeah, I definitely see myself playing here for a long time."

Kicker Jason Sanders is the one 2018 draft pick who got an extension this offseason.

Going Camping

Speaking of Baker, he's among the Dolphins players who will be hosting football camps this summer.

Baker's event will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 9.

Preston Williams will have a camp in Georgia on July 17, as we mentioned in our story on the wide receiver earlier Thursday.

Closing the Book

Drew Brees can't hurt Miami Dolphins fans anymore.

The retirement of the future Hall of Fame quarterback, who the Dolphins passed on in the 2001 draft and then later in free agency in 2006, became official Friday on the NFL transactions list.