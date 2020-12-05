Dolphins Notebook: Howard's Hall of Fame goal, Bengals Coach on Tua, and More

Xavien Howard appears headed to his second Pro Bowl selection in three years, but he's got much loftier goals — both on a personal and team level.

Howard made those clear when he appeared on The Jim Rome Show after being told his 18 career interceptions in 51 games represents a better pace than all-great time defensive backs like Charles Woodson, Deion Sanders, Darrelle Revis and Champ Bailey.

“That is great news right there hearing names like Champ Bailey, guys that I watched a lot, Deion Sanders," Howard told Rome. "Those guys are Hall of Famers. That’s the goal, I feel, for any player that’s in the NFL to be a Hall of Famer one day. But that being said, it’s just about me putting my head and going to work and keep doing a good job.”

Howard already has tied his career high of seven interceptions with five games left, though it's part of the bigger picture of the Dolphins being involved in a playoff race.

And, for Howard, that's the ultimate goal.

“Man, with all that in front of us, that’s what we think about and what we preach about on the inside," Howard said. "And everybody knowing that, everybody just continuing doing their job and playing good, that’s what we want to be, a playoff team, Super Bowl team. It’s more than just playoffs. We want to change the culture around here in Miami.”

TAYLOR ON TUA

With the Cincinnati Bengals having the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, rest assured that head coach Zac Taylor did a thorough evaluation of Tua Tagovailoa before the team settled on Joe Burrow as the first overall pick.

And, not surprisingly, Taylor had a glowing scouting report on Tua when he spoke to Dolphins writers this week.

"We watched every game he played in and certainly he was a premier quarterback in his class and (we had a sense we might go in) that direction with the first pick," Taylor said. "So we watched plenty of him. Tremendous competitor, can get the ball out quick, really accurate. He’s got the arm strength to make all the plays and can really create in the pocket. He can move around and just avoid the hits back there and extend plays and really dangerous that way. So just a really, really good person, good quarterback, someone who would love to have in the organization.”

HAACK AS FAN FAVORITE

Punter Matt Haack has been a low-key, unassuming player since he joined the Dolphins as a rookie free agent in 2017, and that certainly hasn't changed even though he's now leading the Pro Bowl fan voting at his position.

“I don’t have Twitter or nothing, so I never saw any of that until our media people here told me," Haack said Friday. "Honestly for me, the Pro Bowl is a cool thing and all, but I’m just focused on winning games and right now it’s beating the Bengals and putting our team in the best position I can to help us win. The Pro Bowl to me is kind of a bonus, but what you do on the field during the season is what matters.”

Haack, of course, is one of two Dolphins players leading the fan voting at their position along with Howard.

Haack was asked for his secret for being a fan favorite.

“I have no idea," he said. "I’m probably the most quiet guy and to myself and stuff. I’m just as shocked as you guys are.”

ROSTER NUMBER

With Matt Breida being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and defensive tackle Benito Jones promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week, the Dolphins now have 50 players on the active roster.

That's three under the league maximum.

Additionally, the Dolphins have four players on injured reserve — linebacker Vince Biegel, running back Myles Gaskin, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and wide receiver Preston Williams. Of those, Biegel is the only out who is definitely out for the season.