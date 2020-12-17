Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Breida , New WR on the Way, More

The Miami Dolphins had some interesting changes on their injury update, but they had to place another player on the COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins injury report looked more promising Thursday, though any good news must be presented with the fact the Dolphins conducted a walk-through and not a regular practice.

Tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and safety Bobby McCain (hip) both were listed as limited participants in practice on the Dolphins' Thursday injury report after not practicing Wednesday.

Head coach Brian Flores addressed Gesicki's status when he spoke to the media Thursday night morning.

"He is working really hard," Flores said. "Obviously it was a tough injury last week, so he’s getting his treatment, he’s doing his rehab and we’ll see where it goes.”

The only Dolphins player who missed the walk-through Thursday was wide receiver Antonio Callaway, whose absence was not injury-related.

The rest of the Dolphins injury report was the same as Wednesday, though it again needs to be emphasized that it's not as revealing as normal because it was a walk-through.

New England had two chances on its injury report Thursday.

Running back Damien Harris, who leads the team in rushing with 691 yards, was a limited participant Thursday with an ankle injury after not being on the injury report the previous day.

Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) did not practice Thursday after being limited the previous day.

NEW WIDEOUT ON THE WAY?

Two days after signing Isaiah Ford to the practice squad, the Dolphins had wide receiver Marcus Kemp in for a visit.

Kemp, a 6-4 wide receiver from the University of Hawaii, had two catches in 27 games with the Kansas City Chiefs over the past three seasons. Kemp played 10 games this season, including getting four snaps on offense and 22 snaps on special teams against the Dolphins last Sunday.

BREIDA'S BACK

Running back Matt Breida spoke to the media Thursday, one day after he was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Breida, who was acquired in the offseason in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, missed the past two games. He's hoping to make an impact in the final three games of the regular season and hopefully beyond.

"I feel like we have a great shot this year accomplishing our goals and doing what we want to do," Breida said. "We’ve just got to handle business these last three weeks and like I said at the beginning — I’m going to keep saying it — whatever the team asks me to do, I’m going to do.”

RENDER SIDELINED

Breida's return has left two players from the active roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but the Dolphins added a second practice squad player on the list Thursday.

Four days after being uniform for the game against the Chiefs, defensive end Tyshun Render was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list. Render, who has played one game for the Dolphins this season reverted to the practice squad Monday.

He joined wide receiver Kirk Merritt on the practice squad COVID-19 list, along with running back Myles Gaskin and cornerback Jamal Perry from the active roster.

LOOKING TO LEND A HELPING HAND

The Dolphins could have some assistant coaches who could draw interest from other teams in the offseason, and head coach Brian Flores made clear Thursday he would do whatever he could to tell his assistants land other jobs if that's what they want to do.

“I think if those opportunities present themselves, I think they should go for it if it’s something that they’re interested in," Flores said. "I’ll help them any way I can. I’ve been on a few interviews and can offer some advice. We’ve got a lot of qualified people on this staff, so that wouldn’t shock me at all and I would be encouraged.

"We all have goals and I’m not in the business of stopping people from getting the things they want — players, coaches. That’s part of the reason why they’re here, but another part of the reason why they’re here is because they’re team-first and I think people will see that — hopefully people see that — and I would say that’s part of the reason why if someone were to want to interview our guys, that’d be part of it. That’s part of this business."