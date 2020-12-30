Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Practice Squad Moves, Gailey's Plan, and More

The Miami Dolphins likely will be without wide receiver Jakeem Grant for their regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Grant left the 26-25 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter with an ankle injury that will keep him out against Buffalo, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Rookie Noah Igbioghene was used as the kickoff returner Saturday night and rookie Malcolm Perry took over punt return duties after Grant left the game.

While Rapoport suggested the possibility of Grant ending up on injured reserve to create a roster spot, the Dolphins didn't make that move either Monday or Tuesday.

The same goes for linebacker Elandon Roberts, who was carted off the field at Las Vegas with what appeared to be a severe knee injury.

The Dolphins played the game against the Raiders without DeVante Parker (hamstring), Solomon Kindley (knee) and Shaq Lawson (shoulder).

They'll have their first injury report of the week Wednesday when they begin practicing in preparation for the Buffalo game.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

The Dolphins made their weekly practice squad protections Tuesday, but they included different names this time around.

The four players protected this week were DB Brian Cole, DB Javaris Davis, DB Nate Holley and WR Kirk Merritt.

The usual names of tight end Chris Myarick, quarterback Reid Sinnett and long-snapper Rex Sunahara were not involved, meaning they can be poached by another team this week.

The exclusion of Sinnett is interesting, particularly considering report Monday that the Dolphins had brought fellow quarterback Jake Rudock to begin his series of COVID-19 testing.

GAILEY'S MAIN GOAL

The Dolphins coordinators conducted their final Zoom media sessions of the regular season Tuesday, which prompted another question to Chan Gailey about his plans for the future.

It's a logical question to ask given that Gailey is 68 years old and hadn't coached since 2016 before the Dolphins brought him out of retirement.

“This has been an unusual year, to say the least," Gailey said. "The experience has been like no other I’ve ever had, that’s for sure. I think somebody asked me about this last week. I’m thinking about how to go up and beat Buffalo. That’s what I’m thinking about. I’m not thinking about anything else right now. How can I help this football team go beat Buffalo.”

SCHEDULE SNEAK PREVIEW

Recent published reports have indicated that a 17th regular season likely will be added in 2021, with the additional game being an interconference matchup against a team that finishes in the same position in its division.

It now appears, according to SI NFL writer Albert Breer, the extra game for AFC East teams will come against the NFC East.

That means the Dolphins, who are assured of finishing second in the AFC East, will face the second-place finisher in the NFC East, though that's all we can say at this time because that team could end up being Dallas, the New York Giants or Washington.

The site of that game is to be determined.

In addition to the traditional home-and-home games with the AFC East opponents, the Dolphins will play 2021 home games against Houston, Indianapolis, Atlanta and Carolina and the second-place finisher in the AFC North (Cleveland or Baltimore).

The road games will come against the three AFC East opponents, Jacksonville, Tennessee, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and the second-place finisher in the AFC West.

TALKING TUA

Finally, we end with Gailey describing why it appears there's more of a vertical passing game with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback than with rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

“Well, the situation of the game has a lot to do with it," Gailey said. "If you end up getting behind and needing to get down the field and to score points quickly, that has a lot to do with it. We’ve been a team that has tried to be 9-, 10-, 11-, 12-play drives, run the football, play-action pass, control the time on the clock. That’s the situation that we found with Tua in the ballgame. Plus you’re missing some receivers from time to time and that has something to do with it. A lot of that goes into decision-making about how the game is being called and what kind of plays we run.”