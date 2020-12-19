Dolphins Notebook: Roster Moves, Injury Updates, Holiday Spirit, and More

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford could make his return to action for the Miami Dolphins this weekend.

The Dolphins elevated Ford from the practice squad Saturday, six days after bringing back the 2017 seventh-round pick.

Ford had 18 catches for 184 yards in seven games for the Dolphins before they traded him to the New England Patriots on Nov. 3. The Patriots never made him active in the three games for which he was eligible with them.

The addition of Ford gives the Dolphins seven wide receivers on the active roster, though wide receiver DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant both were listed as questionable for the game against New England because of hamstring injuries.

The other Dolphins wide receivers are Mack Hollins, Antonio Callaway and rookies Lynn Bowden Jr. and Malcolm Perry.

Also on Saturday, the Dolphins elevated tight end Chris Myarick from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

While it still would seem unlikely that fellow tight end Mike Gesicki would be able to play because of his shoulder injury, the addition of Myarick should not be viewed as an indicator because he played against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday when the Dolphins had four active tight ends.

PATRIOTS INJURY UPDATES

While there were no changes to the Dolphins injury report Saturday, the Patriots downgraded two of their 13 questionable players to out.

One of them was running back Damien Harris, who leads the Patriots in rushing with 691 yards and has three 100-yard rushing performances in 2020.

The other player ruled out was veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

COVID MOVEMENT

The Dolphins had more practice squad players coming and going off the COVID-19 list.

Rookie tackle Jonathan Hubbard was placed on the list Friday, the same day wide receiver Kirk Merritt came off it.

Hubbard and defensive end Tyshun Render are on the practice COVID-19 list, while running back Myles Gaskin is the only player on the active roster on the list.

HOLIDAY SPIRIT

There's been a whole lot of giving going on, from Tua taking care of his offensive linemen to the Dolphins helping out a healthcare worker and the rookie class handing out gifts and meals.

Let's start with the rookies, who teamed to provide families in South Florida with meals and gifts.

Tight end Mike Gesicki earlier delivered the news to a healthcare worker named Nicole Jarett of a $2,500 gift certificate for the holidays.

And then there was Tua delivering gifts to his offensive linemen, as documented on Instagram posts by Jesse Davis, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson.