Dolphins Notebook: 'Going Through Process' With OC Search, Howard and the Pro Bowl, New DB

The Miami Dolphins are coaching the National team at the Senior Bowl with a staff still missing an offensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins still don't have an offensive coordinator, but that's not an issue when it comes to coaching the National team at the Senior Bowl this week.

The Dolphins have been without an OC since Chan Gailey resigned a few days after the regular season finale at Buffalo. Six candidates were initially identified, though three of them disappeared when Mike McDaniel and Matt Canada were promoted by the 49ers and Steelers, respectively, and when Tony Elliott expressed his desire to remain at Clemson.

The other identified candidates included Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton and current Dolphins assistants George Godsey and Eric Studesville. The Dolphins did make an addition to their coaching staff on offense in the offseason when they hired Charlie Frye as quarterbacks coach to replace Robby Brown, and he's in Mobile this week.

“We’re going through our process with the coordinator position," head coach Brian Flores said after Senior Bowl practice Tuesday. "Look, we’ve got very capable guys in Eric and George and a good young staff.

Putting together a plan (for this week) is really not much of an issue. Those guys are doing a good job and we’ll go through the process. But really the focus is on the players here at the Senior Bowl, the evaluations of the players here at the Senior Bowl, and hopefully we’ll get as much information to help us make good decisions come draft time.”

NEW DB ON THE ROSTER

The Dolphins signed defensive back Terrell Bonds to a futures contract, bringing the former Miami Central High standout home.

Bonds appeared in four games with one start for the Baltimore Ravens last season. Bonds (5-8, 182) got his most extensive action in the Ravens' 24-10 victory against Indianapolis when he played 60 snaps.

In 2019, Bonds was with the Ravens practice squad after playing in the Alliance of American Football.

PRO BOWL WEEK FOR HOWARD

It's a totally different kind of Pro Bowl this week, with only virtual events with selected players taking place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cornerback Xavien Howard was the lone Dolphins player selected to the game and he showed off his Pro Bowl jersey on Instagram.

Howard currently is not scheduled to participate in any of online festivities, which kick off Tuesday night with an event at 8 p.m. on the NFL Twitter account or Verzuz on Instagram described as Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown going head-to-head "showcasing their best highlights in various categories."