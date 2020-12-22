Dolphins Notebook: Callaway, Ford and Buckeyes Reunion

The Antonio Callaway experiment is over — at least for now.

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday they had waived the third-year wide receiver, some six weeks after he began practicing with the team.

Callaway caught only two passes for 20 yards on four targets in five games with the Dolphins after his NFL suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy was lifted.

The 2018 fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns possesses clear physical ability, but he never was able to make an impact for a Dolphins team that's had issues at the wide receiver position.

Callaway did not play one snap on offense in the 22-12 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday, despite the Dolphins being without wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant — though Callaway was on the field for two special teams snaps.

Callaway missed practice last Thursday because of non-injury-related reasons.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

Fellow wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who had three catches against New England after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday, reverted back to the practice squad Monday.

That move, coupled with the release of Callaway, left the Dolphins with five wide receivers on the active roster: Parker, Grant, Lynn Bowden Jr., Malcolm Perry and Mack Hollins.

Tight end Chris Myarick also reverted back to the practice squad Monday after playing against the Patriots.

FORD FOLLOW-UP

Ford spoke to the media Monday for the first time since rejoining the Dolphins and explained his decision to sign with the Miami practice squad in light of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick indicating he was hoping to keep him in New England.

“I just think the familiarity with being here," Ford said. "I think this is a special place in Miami — not to say that it’s not a special place in New England, but a lot of my guys are here. So to have that opportunity to be back with DeVante, Jakeem, Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick), (Patrick) Laird, Myles (Gaskin), Mack (Hollins), all those guys. I can keep going on and on and pretty much name everybody on the team, but it’s a special bond that I have with these guys down here. They’re all great people in Foxborough as well, but there’s just something about being home, you know? And I think that was the biggest thing that went into the decision.”

The Dolphins traded Ford to the Patriots on Nov. 3 for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2022 that instead will be a seventh-round selection because Ford never played a down in the three games for which he was available to New England.

The day after the trade, Fitzpatrick wore short shorts — like Ford — at Dolphins practice as a tribute to his former (and again current) teammate.

"Fitz actually sent me a picture with the shorts on before he actually went out to practice, so I didn’t know if he was just like wearing them around the locker room or something like that," Ford said. "But that just speaks on the type of leader he is and the relationship that I have with him. Fitz is my guy, man. He’s an awesome teammate, he’s an awesome older — like a brother figure — and I just love that guy to death.”

BUCKEYES BUDDIES REUNION

The Dolphins game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night will mean a reunion with former Miami linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

One player looking forward to seeing McMillan is fellow linebacker Jerome Baker, his former teammate at Ohio State and with the Dolphins.

“Oh yeah, when it comes to ‘Kwon,' that’s my big brother right there," Baker said Monday. "I talk to him pretty much every week. We always just talk and just catch up on things. I’m definitely excited to see him. I’m definitely excited to see him play and do his thing. Definitely excited.”

The Dolphins traded McMillan to the Raiders in August for a fourth-round 2021 draft pick. McMillan has only 14 tackles in 14 games (two starts) with the Raiders.

GRIND TIME

Baker conducted his Zoom media session sporting a baseball hat with the words "DARK GRIND" on it.

It's the brand of linebacker Elandon Roberts from his time with the New England Patriots.

“Yeah, the Dark Grind is the work you put in when nobody’s looking," Baker explained. "The work you put in when it’s just you and the grind. That hard sweat that you’re not doing it for cameras, you’re not doing it for people, you’re just doing it for you to get better.

"E-Rob, he’s been around long enough; you can just tell he’s all about putting that work in when nobody’s looking. He doesn’t care who’s around. He doesn’t care if it’s coaches, he doesn’t care if it’s players — whoever it is. He’s just going to put the work in and get better. He got me a hat and I’m all for wearing his brand. I’m just happy he gave me a hat and I’m going to definitely rep it. (laughter)”

THIS AND THAT

-- Dolphins head coach Brian Flores indicated the team would fly to Las Vegas on Christmas Day.

-- Flores didn't provide an update on guard Solomon Kindley, who left the New England game in the third quarter with a knee injury, but did say the rookie fourth-round pick would need more tests.