Monday Dolphins Notebook: Practice Report, New Player, Tua and Zach, and More

The Miami Dolphins returned to practice Monday following their bye, and three players were not spotted during the portion open to the media.

The three players were tackle Terron Armstead, linebacker Jerome Baker and running back Raheem Mostert. While we know Armstead has been dealing with a toe injury, the cause for the absence of Baker and Mostert was unknown.

Tight end Hunter Long, who missed the game against Cleveland because he was in the concussion protocol, was at practice but wearing a red (no-contact) jersey.

The Dolphins don't have to release their first injury report of the week until Wednesday.

Another new week meant head coach Mike McDaniel again being asked about the status of cornerback Byron Jones, who hasn't played all season as he continues to recover from offseason leg injury.

McDaniel said there was "nothing new" on Jones, who remains on the Reserve/PUP list.

Asked about Jones' potential availability at any point in the 2022 season, McDaniel said, "Yeah. I’m generally just a hopeful, optimistic person. But yeah, specifically, (I’m) hoping and being optimistic towards his play. And goodwill and his family’s health and all those things as well.”

NEW PRACTICE SQUAD PLAYER

The Dolphins filled their one vacancy on the practice squad Monday, signing former New York Giants defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.

A 2018 fifth-round pick out of the University of Miami, McIntosh played 20 games for the Giants his first two seasons, spent most of the 2021 on the Green Bay Packers practice squad and has been out of the NFL since being released by the Washington Commanders this past August.

McIntosh becomes the third defensive lineman on the practice squad, joining Josiah Bronson and Jaylen Twyman.

TUA AND ZACH WILSON

The performance of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson against New England on Sunday was a hot topic around the NFL, as the 2021 second overall pick saw his season passer rating drop to 72.6. that figures ranks 34 in the NFL, ahead only of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett at 71.8.

Of course, it's Tua Tagovailoa who leads the league in that category with an 118.4, so we decided to have fun with some numbers to illustrate just what kind of difference there actually is.

And what we discovered was staggering. ... Tua could throw an incompletion on every one of his next 150 passes and his passer rating (74.6) still would top Wilson. Or, and this one might be even better, he could throw an interception on each of his next 25 attempts and STILL would have a higher passer rating, with a 72.8.

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

-- Running back Chase Edmonds, who was sent to Denver as part of the Bradley Chubb trade Nov. 1, will have to miss several weeks because of a high ankle sprain he sustained in a 22-16 overtime loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

-- If you've been a Dolphins fan for a bit and really pay attention to all the transactions, you might remember the name McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who had two brief stints on the Miami practice squad, in 2011 and 2014. We mention his name because he helped the Toronto Argonauts win the Grey Cup, the CFL's version of the Super Bowl, with a 24-23 victory against Winnipeg on Sunday.

