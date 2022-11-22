Tuesday Dolphins Notebook: Zach's Hall Call, Ingold Up for Award, and More

Being that he's a three-time finalist, Zach Thomas being named among the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was a formality.

Still, that became official Tuesday when the former Dolphins great was among the 28 modern-era players announced as semifinalists. Thomas was the only one with a Dolphins connection.

It's the fifth consecutive year that Thomas has reached the semifinalist stage.

The 28 semifinalists will be reduced again — to 15 finalists — before the final voting process for the Class of 2023.



The modern-era players announced as semifinalists in their first year of eligibility are offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison and defensive back Darrelle Revis. To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

The next step in the Selection Process comes when the semifinalists are trimmed to 15 modern-era player finalists. That list increases to 19 finalists with the inclusion of the recommended Nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach/Contributor Committee, Don Coryell; and Seniors Committee, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.



The Hall of Fame’s 49-person Selection Committee will select the Class of 2023 in advance of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 9. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Bylaws for the Selection Committee provide that between four and nine new members will be selected.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

INGOLD UP FOR NFL AWARD

The NFL announced Tuesday its nominees for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, and representing the Dolphins was fullback Alec Ingold.

The next step in the Selection Process comes when the Semifinalists are trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists. That list increases to 19 Finalists with the inclusion of the recommended Nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach/Contributor Committee, Don Coryell; and Seniors Committee, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

The Hall of Fame’s 49-person Selection Committee will select the Class of 2023 in advance of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 9. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Bylaws for the Selection Committee provide that between four and nine new members will be selected.

No Dolphins player has won the award since it began in 2014. Defensive back Jason McCourty was the team's nominee last season when the award went to New England Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater.

The Dolphins didn't play this past weekend, but what happened around the NFL had an effect on the betting odds for Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel for league awards — and both for the positive.

McDaniel moved up to second-best odds for NFL Coach of the Year, per BetOnline (www.betonline.ag). going from 8/1 to 11/2. He still trails leader Kevin Sirianni (10/11), but passed Kevin O'Connell of the Vikings and Brian Daboll of the New York Giants after their team each lost in convincing fashion.

As for Tua, he went from being tied for second-best odds for NFL MVP with Jalen Hurts to being second by himself at 13/2. The odds for Tua and Hurts (15/2) both got longer — they were 5/1 after Week 10 — after Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a comeback victory against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday.

Mahomes went from 11/10 to being a prohibitive favorite at 1/2.

Tyreek Hill remains the non-quarterback with the best odds of winning the award, though he remains a very long shot at 75/1.

The Dolphins do not have any players with odds for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.