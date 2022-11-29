Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Holland, Return Game, O-Line Issues, and More

Part 1 of the post-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Michael McDonald (via email):

Hi Alain, should the Dolphins consider picking up a return specialist off the street or, if a good one isn't available, investing a late draft pick a couple of years from now? It seems like some teams force the Dolphins to return kickoffs by kicking short and the return is rarely to the 25. Punt returns are negligible. This could help the Dolphins win a special teams battle or two down the stretch and into the playoffs. Another possibility is using one of our “stars” to return punts/kicks. Because the returns have been so bad, has the risk/reward consideration changed?

Hey Michael, if the question is whether the Dolphins “shoulder” consider adding a return specialist, then I’d say the answer absolutely would be yes. I’d much prefer that solution to the return game deficiencies to using one of the “stars,” whether it be Tyreek Hill, Jevon Holland or Jaylen Waddle, on punt returns. As to whether that will happen, I think that if it was going to happen, it already would have.

From Earl Gottfried (via email):

Hello Alain, keep up the good work at all you do! Your efforts are something to be thankful for! Now we know what the Dolphins’ Achilles’ heel looks like: special teams coverage. The offense has to keep going full tilt, otherwise as soon as they punt, the other team gets good field position and a short field. Houston wouldn't have been threatening at the end if not for the long returns. How is this going to look next Sunday when they go up against the 49ers with a hobbled O-line? How can they get good coverage and tackling?

Hello Earl and thanks. Yeah, the Houston game was really bad in terms of punt coverage, except it didn’t matter because the Dolphins had such a big lead. It likely will matter against the 49ers, and I think one area that won’t get mentioned to help the punt coverage is for Thomas Morstead to get more hang on, even if it comes at the cost of a few yards each kick. And, yes, the tackling also has to get better.

From Richard Grosso (@rjgro):

Not hearing J Holland's name called much during games recently. Is that good or bad?

Hey Richard, you’re right, Holland hasn’t been terribly noticeable over the past several weeks, and I’d say for the most part it’s actually good. Holland is a very good safety, but the splash plays that many expected in 2022 just haven’t been there. Outside of the long completion to Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson in the game at Detroit, I haven’t noticed many instances where he’s come up short, though.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

I like the rotation of the D-line; do you see AVG getting more snaps as season goes along? Interesting piece & skill set. Also love seeing Phillips on the inside. Do you see Ahmed being used as a receiving back at all? Did a good job last year.

Hey Reza, let me start with Ahmed and say that if you expect a regular role for him at any point, you’ll be disappointed. Notice he didn’t play against Houston despite Raheem Mostert being out. When you mention AVG, understand he’s an edge defender and he’ll get his snaps rotating with Ingram, Chubb and Phillips, even though the other three guys likely will get more playing time. But I’ve always liked AVG’s game, too, and don’t forget he also gets a lot of work on special teams.

From Jorge Boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, why couldn't we run the ball against the Texans even when Armstead was in the game?

Hey Jorge, this might where we need to give Houston some credit. Given how bad their run D has been all year, you know the Texans came into this game focused on stopping the run, and that likely helped the Dolphins passing game in the first half.

From Mario Gonzalez (@MarioGo67676156):

Should we max-protect often?

Hey Mario, if it becomes necessary, yes, that should be an option for the Dolphins. It limits what you can do with the passing game, but nothing good will happen to the passing game if Tua is getting harassed every time he drops back.

From Mark Rodriguez (@MarkRodSTL):

What's your prediction of the OL lineup for the 49ers game?

Hey Mark, at this particular time, before the first practice of the week, I’d be inclined to think that Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson both will be out (just a guess) and the starting O-line likely would become Greg Little-Robert Jones-Connor Williams-Robert Hunt-Brandon Shell. I’m not sure the Dolphins have a lot of other options at this time.

From Alex Greenberg (@AlexG1348):

A lot of praise and Coach of the Year talk for Mike McDaniel, and rightly so. But how did this guy not get even an interview anywhere else? How did he slip through the cracks and only the Dolphins had the foresight to interview him? Any insight from around the league on this?

Hey Alex, what I can tell you about McDaniel is that his football mind was highly regarded throughout the league, but there was a question — right or wrong — as to whether he could command a room because of his unique, quirky personality. Also remember that he had only one year as an offensive coordinator before the Dolphins interviewed him. I think he was viewed as a future head coach, but maybe the Dolphins accelerated his timeline.

From NY – Fins Up (@azomback34):

With Armstead missing vs. the 49ers, to protect Tua and continue to give him time to throw downfield, do we see a lot more of Ingold in the backfield on the LT side, another TE lining up next to the LT, more shorter passes, or a combination of each? Gotta trust Coach McD!

Hey there, all of the above. What I definitely would expect is McDaniel to ask a specific plan to address the fact the pass protection won’t be as good, particularly against a defense as good as what San Francisco will bring.

From d. Edward (@Syr2Pitt2SD):

I get that the Texans offense stepped up their game, but our defense looked bad in the 2nd half. Was it the Dolphins' defensive players or the defensive play-calling to blame?

Hey Edward, it’s a good question but I have a hard time getting worked up about what happened in the second half when the Dolphins were up 30-0. The bottom line is the defense stepped up in the first half and again in the fourth quarter when things got tight a little and Jerome Baker got a sack and Verone McKinley III then got a pick.

You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.