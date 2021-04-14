Dolphins Now Have Offseason Schedule

The Miami Dolphins will begin their offseason program April 19, but it will have a different feel than last year or previous years

After players from five teams released statements through the NFLPA that they were planning on boycotting the voluntary workouts this spring, the league announced a revised model for the offseason program.

The program will run for nine weeks as in the past, with the Miami Dolphins and every other team getting started Monday and wrapping things up June 18 after four weeks of OTAs.

Sometime during those four weeks will be a mandatory minicamp, the only time veterans actually will be mandated to be in attendance – remember, this is a voluntary offseason program.

That's obviously a change from last year when the entire offseason program was virtual because of the COVID-19 outbreak,

Meetings will be virtual for at least the first two phases of the offseason program, April 19 through May 21. The second phase, from May 17-21, will feature on-field work with coaches but at a teaching pace and with no contact.

The offseason plan includes both a post-draft rookie minicamp and a rookie football development program. The rookie minicamp can be scheduled either one or two weekends after the draft, meaning either May 7-9 or May 14-16.

The NFLPA, which has been pushing for a second consecutive all-virtual offseason program, did not agree to this setup but the league has the right to implement those rules, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Players from the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions announced Tuesday through the NFLPA that they were not planning on attending offseason workouts.

The New England followed suit Wednesday, though their wording said "many of us" plan on boycotting the offseason program.

The question now is whether players from other teams, including the Dolphins, will stay away as well.